Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Zidane planning one more summer signing for Real Madrid

Australian international Massimo Luongo will be allowed to leave Queens Park amid interest from Championship clubs and , according to The World Game.

director of football Les Ferdinand admitted the 26-year-old midfielder could advance his career elsewhere after spending the last four seasons at Loftus Road.

"He’s relatively young and has the opportunity to push on," Ferdinand said..

"He has a year left with us but if he does go this (northern) summer he might be able to kick on a little bit more (elsewhere)."

Luongo, who won the 2015 MVP, has 43 caps for the Socceroos, scoring six goals.