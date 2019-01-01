Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neymar leaning toward PSG exit

Nashville continues to build toward MLS roster
Derrick Jones' MLS rights have been traded to @NashvilleSC. He will be loaned to Nashville for the rest of 2019.— Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) May 9, 2019
Thank you so much for your time with the Union - we wish you all the best going forward, Derrick!
Details: https://t.co/AY4OeSaHDK#DOOP | @21_djones pic.twitter.com/Ej9hWEsbDC
Barcelona set to let 10 players leave
Barcelona's shock Champions league exit could see as many as 10 players depart the club this summer, according to AS.com.
Kevin-Prince Boateng and Jeison Murillo will return to their clubs after their loan expire, while Thomas Vermaelen will not have his contract renewed.
Jasper Cillessen will go if Barca receive €30 million (£25m/$35m) while the club will let Malcom depart if they recoup €35m of the €41m they paid last summer.
In addition, Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Ivan Rakitic, Rafinha and Denis Suarez could all make way this summer as the club looks at an overhaul.
Neymar leaning toward PSG exit
Brazilian star has changed his mind over his future
Neymar has changed his mind over his future and is leaning toward an exit from Paris Saint-Germain according to le10sport.
The Brazil star was previously on board with remaining with the club as he understood it would be hard to match his wages elsewhere.
However, PSG's struggles in Europe, along with their poor play in recent weeks, have left him amenable to an exit from the club once again.
De Ligt to Barcelona held up by Raiola
Matthijs De Ligt's move from Ajax to Barcelona is being held up by agent Mino Raiola's commission demands, according to Marca.
The clubs have agreed a fee of around €70 million (£60m/$78m), but Raiola wants 20 per cent of the fee as opposed to the usual five or 10%.
With Ajax refusing to budge, Raiola is hoping another club comes in for De Ligt to allow him to get his desired fee, but Ajax and Barca both remain confident a deal will get done.
Buffon could leave PSG
Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is set for an exit with Paris Saint-Germain as talks over an extension stall, according to Marca.
Buffon has an option for another year on his deal, but the club is interested in David de Gea and with Alphonse Areola present and Kevin Trapp returning from loan, is place is not guaranteed.
While Buffon's relationship with PSG is good, he still wants to play and would consider another club if a suitable deal can't be reached.
Juventus want Guardiola as Allegri replacement
The Manchester City boss is the idea option but the Serie A champions believe it is far-fetched
Juventus are bracing for the possibility head coach Massimiliano Allegri, who is interested in taking over Paris Saint-Germain, and would love Pep Guardiola as his replacement, according to Calciomercato.com.
PSG are interested in Allegri as well, as they like his experience in Europe over the more limited track record of current boss Thomas Tuchel.
Juventus' dream would be Guardiola, but that is seen as far-fetched, with Antonio Conte, Mauricio Pochettino and Didier Deschamps possibilities.