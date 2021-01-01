Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City eye Brighton's Bissouma as Fernandinho replacement

Cincinnati loan out Lundt
FC Cincinnati goalkeeper Ben Lundt has joined USL Phoenix Rising on a season-long loan.
The 25-year-old made 18 appearances on loan at Louisville City last campaign.
#FCCincy have loaned Ben Lundt to @USLChampionship side @PHXRisingFC. Good luck this season, @lundt_ben!— FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) May 6, 2021
Bees eye Nisbet as Toney replacement
Brentford are considering a move for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet as they prepare for life without Ivan Toney.
The Sun reports that the Bees have turned their attention to the 24-year-old having been impressed with his performances this season, which has seen him score 17 goals for the Edinburgh club.
Should he move to west London then Nisbet would likely be a direct replacement for Championship top scorer Toney, who has been linked with a host of clubs including West Ham, Everton and Celtic.
Leeds target Buendia
Leeds have made Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia a transfer priority this summer, reports Todofichajes.
The Whites tried to sign Buendia last year but the Argentine opted to stay with the Canaries to help them earn promotion back to the Premier League.
He has promptly done that, winning the Championship Player of the Year award in the process, with the club now facing a battle to retain his services this summer.
Milan agree Maignan deal
Milan have reached an agreement in principle to sign Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan this summer, according to RMC Sport.
The deal is worth an initial €15 million (£13m/$18m) with the 25-year-old agreeing a five-year contract at the San Siro.
The transfer is dependent on the departure of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is out of contract at the end of the season and has been linked with a host of clubs including Chelsea, Manchester United, Juventus and Tottenham.
Chelsea plan Rudiger talks
Chelsea will hold talks with defender Antonio Rudiger at the end of the season over extending his contract, reports Sky Sports.
Rudiger's current deal expires at the end of the next season but the Blues are keen to tie him down to fresh terms after enjoying an upturn in form under Thomas Tuchel.
Tuchel's contract also expires next season and Rudiger's future is likely to be dependant on the German extending his stay at Stamford Bridge.
Man City target Brighton's Bissouma (Star)
Mali international eyed as Fernandinho replacement
Manchester City are confident of signing Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma for around £30 million ($42m) as a replacement for Fernandinho, according to the Daily Star.
Fernandinho's contract expires at the end of the season and the 36-year-old has yet to decide whether he will take up the club's offer of an extension.
City turned their attention to Bissouma after being put off by West Ham's £90 million ($125m) valuation of Declan Rice.