Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City preparing to make Messi offer

Milan open talks to sign Real's Diaz
Milan are hoping to sign Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz on a loan deal for next season.
Fabrizio Romano reports the Serie A club want to add the Spanish under-21 international to their squad as they attempt to rise up the table after a sixth-place finish in 2019-20.
Diaz made 10 appearances for Real last season.
Venezia eye Johnsen
Serie B side Venezia are contemplating a move for Ajax winger Dennis Johnsen, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 22-year-old Norwegian is currently on the outer at the Dutch giants having spent last season on loan at Heerenveen and Zwolle.
Leverkusen eyeing Schick as Havertz replacement
Leverkusen are close to signing Roma striker Patrik Schick as Kai Havertz nears the exit door.
According to Football Italia, the Germans look set to pay €29 million (£26m/$34m) to activate the Czech striker's release clause with Havertz closing in on a move to Chelsea.
Schick spent last season on loan at Leipzig, who decided to not rival Leverkusen for his signature, while Fiorentina and Torino are also reportedly interested.
Man City preparing Messi bid
Barca could lose their superstar to the Premier League club
Manchester City are looking into their finance ahead of a possible transfer offer for Barcelona legend Lionel Messi.
ESPN reports that the Premier League giants are examining whether they can sign the Argentine wizard and not breach the Financial Fair Play rules.
Barcelona's official stance is that Messi is not for sale and interested parties must activate his €700 million (£632m/$826m) release clause.
Pereira set for Man Utd loan exit
Manchester United goalkeeper Joel Pereira is close to joining Huddersfield Town on a loan deal as he falls further down the pecking order after the return of Dean Henderson, according to The Sun.
The Portuguese shot stopper wants first-team minutes but is unlikely with Henderson's return pushing him down to No.4 in the order at Old Trafford, with David De Gea and Sergio Romero also ahead.