Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid set €130m price tag on Bale

Raul in line to coach Real Madrid Castilla
Former Real Madrid and Spain star Raul is in line to coach the capital club's B team next season, according to Marca.
Raul has been in charge of the club's Juvenil B side, leading them to the title and will earn his UEFA Pro coaching license in June.
While he is in no rush to move up to Castilla, he would not turn it down as the club see him as having all the qualities they want in a coach who will further develop players for the first team.
Revolution an option for Carroll
West Ham striker Andy Carroll could land with the New England Revolution this summer, according to ProSoccerTalk.
MLS has been mooted as an option for the former England international, whose contract with the Hammers expires at the end of the season.
The Revolution have been vocal about wanting to add a designated player this season, and the veteran forward could fit the bill.
Burnley goalkeepers Pope and Hart available
Burnley will listen to offers for goalkeepers Nick Pope and Joe Hart this summer, according to the Daily Mail.
With Tom Heaton the club's No.1, the Clarets believe they are better off trying to sell the 26-year-old Pope, who has not started in the Premier League this season.
Hart has also fallen down the pecking order and is likely to be moved on as the club searches for a new goalkeeper who could push Heaton for a starting spot next season.
Zidane wants to develop Vinicius over signing stars
Zinedine Zidane wants to develop Real Madrid teenager Vinicius Jr. this summer instead of targeting big-name options at the forward position, according to AS.
There is a belief Zidane can help Vinicius develop his goalscoring game, allowing the Brazilian to reach a level that is just a notch below the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
As a result, Zidane only wants to add Eden Hazard to his attack, and will look past other big-name attackers this summer.