Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid set €130m price tag on Bale

Former and star Raul is in line to coach the capital club's B team next season, according to Marca.

Raul has been in charge of the club's Juvenil B side, leading them to the title and will earn his UEFA Pro coaching license in June.

While he is in no rush to move up to Castilla, he would not turn it down as the club see him as having all the qualities they want in a coach who will further develop players for the first team.