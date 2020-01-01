Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Van Dijk rejects PSG to sign record-breaking Liverpool deal

Lautaro steps up bid for Barca move
Barca enquire over Velez gem Almada
Velez Sarsfield manager Pablo Cavallero has revealed Barcelona have enquired about the club's teenage star Thiago Almada.
The 19-year-old midfielder made his debut for Velez last season and is now approaching 50 first-team appearances for the Buenos Aires club.
While contracted to Velez until 2023, interest in the young Argentine has been growing with Manchester United and Atletico Madrid just some of the clubs linked.
Van Dijk rejects PSG to sign new Liverpool deal
Defender will be rewarded with £220,000-a-week contract
Virgil van Dijk has rebuffed interest from Paris Saint-Germain in order to stay at Liverpool, claims the Sun.
The defender will be rewarded for his loyalty with a new five-year deal worth £220,000-a-week, making him the Reds highest-paid player in club history.
Gordon rejects new Celtic deal
Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon revealed that he turned down a new contract to stay at Parkhead.
The 37-year-old is out of contract in the summer and is close to a move to St. Mirren, according to the Daily Record.
Grujic set for Liverpool return
Liverpool have been assured Marko Grujic will return to Anfield as a more complete player following two years on loan at Hertha Berlin.
Serbia international Grujic is coming to the end of his stay at Hertha, who have confirmed he will head back to his parent club at the end of the month.
The 24-year-old former Red Star Belgrade midfielder may find there is a role for him in Jurgen Klopp's plans for next season.