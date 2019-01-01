Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ibrahimovic in talks with Bologna

Man Utd & PSG lead Emre Can race
Midfielder set to leave Juventus in January
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are the two clubs leading the race to sign Emre Can from Juventus, Correire dello Sport says.
The 25-year-old Germany international is set to leave the Serie A club, with many reports predicting a January move.
While he has been linked with Bayern Munich in the past, it is PSG and United who are the top contenders.
Celta boss close to sack
Celta coach Fran Escriba has just one game to save his job, according to El Pais.
The 54-year-old took charge of the Spanish side in March but they have dropped into La Liga's relegation zone with just two wins from 11 games.
They face Getafe on Sunday and Escriba is aware that a bad result will likely see him sacked.
Ben Arfa nears Nantes move
Hatem Ben Arfa is on the verge of joining Nantes on a free transfer, L'Equipe claims.
The former Lyon and Newcastle attacker is available on a free since leaving Rennes in the summer.
He has been linked with several Ligue 2 teams, but he looks set to return to the top-flight as he is close to agreeing a deal with Nantes.
Mariano and Brahim set to leave Real Madrid
Real Madrid are willing to let Mariano Diaz and Brahim Diaz leave the club in January, Marca reports.
Former Lyon star Mariano will be allowed to move on a permanent basis, with Sevilla considering an offer for him.
Meanwhile, former Manchester City youngster Brahim will be loaned out.
Tottenham target Alena to leave Barca in January
Carles Alena is all but certain to leave Barcelona on loan in January, Mundo Deportivo reports.
The 21-year-old has made just one appearance for Ernesto Valverde's men, playing 45 minutes in their opening day defeat to Athletic Club.
He will not make the squad for Saturday's trip to Levante and the Camp Nou outfit are ready to let him go.
A loan looks most likely while several Spanish teams are hoping to lure him, Mauricio Pochettino's side could offer him a chance in the Premier League.
AC Milan back out of Everton deal
AC Milan have given up on their hopes of signing Everton Soares from Gremio in January, Calciomercato says.
The Serie A side have been tracking 23-year-old winger for some time, but the new contract he signed recently only complicates matters.
His €120 million release clause is too much for Milan to match and they will not return for him when the transfer window opens again.
Ibrahimovic in talks over Bologna move
Mino Raiola in talks over €8m deal with Serie A side
Zlatan Ibrahimovic could be on his way back to Italy to join Bologna, according to reports in Italy.
The Sweden international is expected to leave LA Galaxy when his contract expires in December and several European clubs are eager to land him.
Ibrahimovic's agent, Mino Raiola, has already started talks with Serie A side Bologna over an 18 month deal.
The move would cost Bolgona around €8 million, but the club are confident of raising the money and sealing the deal.
West Ham plot January Giroud bid
West Ham have made Olivier Giroud their top target for the January transfer window, Football Insider claims.
The 33-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and he has been flirting with a return to France.
But Manuel Pellegrini hopes he remains in England as the Hammers are lining up an offer for him.
Arsenal & Tottenham eye Benfica full-back
Napoli also keen on ex-Barcelona academy star
Arsenal and Tottenham have been keeping track of Benfica left-back Alex Grimaldo, The Sun reports.
The 24-year-old has been in great form for the Portuguese giants since joining from Barcelona B four years ago.
And the Premier Leauge sides could move in for him, though it will take an offer of at least €40 million to get him.
Meanwhile, they face competition from Italian club Napoli, who are in the market for a new left-back.
Gibson to leave Everton for Newcastle
Everton look set to lose 19-year-old Lewis Gibson in January, according to Football Insider.
The centre-back has impressed with the Toffees Under 23s but is yet to feature for the senior side.
He is ready to leave in search of first-team action and Newcastle are the top candidates to get him.
Arsenal, Man Utd & Milan eye Juventus centre-back
Juventus defender Merih Demiral is catching the eyes of several top teams, despite making just one appearances for the Serie A giants.
The 21-year-old Turkey international joined from Sassuolo in the summer and played 90 minutes against Hellas Verona in September.
He has been dropped to the bench ever since, but that has not stopped the likes of Manchester United, Arsenal and AC Milan eyeing him over, Calciomercato.it says.
Inter want Karamoh back from Parma
Inter have turned back on their decision to let Yann Karamoh stay at Parma on a permanent deal, Calciomercato reports.
The 21-year-old forward joined the Nerazzurri two years ago before being loaned to Bordeaux and then Parma.
The latter have an option to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season, but his impressive performances in Serie A have convinced Inter they should hold on to him.
Barca pick Lautaro to replace Luis Suarez
Manchester United also keen on Inter star
Lautaro Martinez has become Barcelona's top candidate to replace Luis Suarez, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The 22-year-old has impressed this season with seven goals in 13 games and has convinced the Catalan side that he would fit into the team.
But the Argentine is also wanted by Manchester United, who are eager to strengthen their attack.
Ex-Man Utd defender joins the Revs
MLS club New England Revolution has announced the acquistion of former Manchester United full-back Alexander Buttner, reports NBC Sports.
The 30 year-old was a part of Manchester United's last Premier League title in 2012-13 had since played for Dynamo Moscow, Anderlecht and Vitesse.
Buttner will occupy an international spot on the Revs roster next season, after they were bundled out of the post-season by Atlanta United.
Ozil set for Premier League lifeline as Arsenal boss Emery mulls options
Mesut Ozil's midweek performance in the Carabao Cup for Arsenal may have paved the way for a much-need Premier League recall, suggests manager Unai Emery.
Speaking ahead of Saturday's key top-flight encounter with Wolverhampton Wanderers, however, Emery has indicated that the attacking midfielder may feature once more.
In particular, the Spaniard alluded to a greater attitude from Ozil in training as key to his prospective return to the fold once again, having last played in the Premier League in September's draw with Watford.
Lampard warns Giroud he can't consider international careers when picking Chelsea team
Frank Lampard says he cannot factor players’ international careers into his team selections at Chelsea, after France manager Didier Deschamps called for Olivier Giroud to be given more game time at Stamford Bridge.
“It is difficult for me and it is difficult for them [international managers],” Lampard said.
“We both have our jobs so it doesn’t feature in my thinking. I have to care for all the players. I have to pick the squad as I see it for the best of Chelsea as they do for their countries."
Newcastle boss Bruce wants reinforcements in January
Steve Bruce is hoping to sign established Premier League players when the transfer window opens in January.
The Toon are sitting one spot above the relegation zone and have only scored six goals in their 10 league matches - a record only better than Watford.
Bruce wants to have a conversation with owner Mike Ashley about particular targets when they pop up, The Shields Gazette reports.
"There's nothing wrong with an established Premier League player. If there is somebody like that, who can come and do a job, then let's have the conversation on each and every individual," Bruce said.
Izzo commits to Reds
Adelaide United goalkeeper Paul Izzo has signed a two-year deal with his hometown club.
The 24-year-old was out of contract at the end of the season but has decided that his future lies at Hindmarsh Stadium, reports the Canberra Times.
Izzo has already made 100 A-League appearances since making his debut for Adelaide in 2012.
Solskjaer wants Chong and Gomes contract extensions
Talented duo will be offered new deals
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Manchester United youngsters Tahith Chong and Angel Gomes to sign new contracts at the club, with the pair's current deals up in the summer.
“We've had lots of conversations with the boys," Solskjaer said. "Obviously their contracts run out in the summer, but we want them to stay.”
Solskjaer will be hoping his commitment to providing opportunities to youngsters will help convince the 19-year-olds to ignore any potential interest from elsewhere.
Flamengo weighing up Cavani move
Flamengo are looking into the possibility of signing Paris Saint-Germain forward Edinson Cavani in the summer, according to ESPN Brazil.
Cavani's contract at the French champions is up in the summer and he has long been linked with a move away at the end of his current deal. Clubs in MLS, including the nascent Inter Miami, have been suggested as possible targets.
However, the Uruguay international could well find himself tempted by a return to South American football. He last played in South America in 2007 for Danubio, in Montevideo.
Starlet Mba set for Porto
Academie Club de Libreville starlet Sylvain Mba is set to sign for Portuguese giants Porto in 2020, according to the president of the Gabonese club.
Porto have apparently sent scouts to watch the 17-year-old defender in action, with Mba considered a potential star for Gabonese football.
"Recently Porto officials came to see him play and were pleased with his quality," president Yael Amvame told L'Union. "In 2020, if all goes well, he will go to Portugal."
Atletico circling Brazilian Reinier
Atletico Madrid are looking to secure the signing of Brazil teenager Reinier Jesus Carvalho, per AS.
The 17-year-old Flamengo star broke into the club's first team last year with a string of impressive showings.
Rivals Real Madrid were formerly linked with a move prior to Atletico's interest.
NWLS MVP Kerr set for Europe switch
National Women's Soccer League MVP and all-time leading scorer Sam Kerr is set to exit the Chicago Red Stars for Europe, says the Washington Post.
The 26-year-old, who also plays for Perth Glory in the W-League, will bring the curtain down on a glittering North American career in order to seek opportunities across the Atlantic.
The Australia veteran won the NSWL Shield with Western New York Flash in 2013.