Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Wan-Bissaka tops Solskjaer's wishlist

The Gunners are looking into offering Danny Welbeck a new deal at the club, with his existing contract set to expire this summer.

The 28-year-old broke his ankle in November and while he is unlikely to return this season, he may be offered another chance at the Emirates.

"It's difficult for him to play matches this season but he is progressing very well and maybe the doctor will tell us he can come train with us in the last weeks of this season," Unai Emery said.

"After, his individual thing is to speak with the club (about his future)."