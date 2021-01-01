Man Utd monitoring Soucek’s progress (Football Insider)
Red Devils impressed by Hammers star
Tomas Soucek’s performances for West Ham have caught the eye of Manchester United, claims Football Insider.
The Czech midfielder has become a key man for the Hammers, and the Red Devils are now closely monitoring his progress.
Real urged to extend Ramos deal
Real Madrid need to be tying Sergio Ramos to a new contract because the World Cup winner is capable of achieving what Raul and Iker Casillas failed to do by seeing out his playing days at Santiago Bernabeu, says Predrag Mijatovic.
The former Blancos striker has told Goal: "I do not know the opinion of the club or Sergio about it. But what I would like is for him to renew."
Salah sale not an option for Liverpool
Liverpool have no intention of selling Mohamed Salah any time soon, reports The Sun.
The Reds forward has been linked with La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, but he remains tied to a contract through to 2023 and the Premier League champions will shun any approaches.
New arrival in Texas
He's #VERDE!— Austin FC (@AustinFC) February 11, 2021
Your newest Designated Player. 🌳
Welcome to Austin FC, Tomás Pochettino! pic.twitter.com/WUwcTuoqdS
Leeds looking into Pobega capture
Tommaso Pobega, who is currently on loan at Spezia from AC Milan, is of interest to Leeds, claims Tuttosport.
The 21-year-old midfielder is also said to be registering on Leicester’s recruitment radar.
Man Utd yet to trigger Cavani & Mata options
The Manchester Evening News reports that Edinson Cavani and Juan Mata are yet to see one-year extension options triggered in their respective contracts.
Both men can be kept on until the summer of 2022, but are approaching the end of their current deals as things stand.
Lafont keen on Newcastle switch
Fiorentina goalkeeper Alban Lafont is, according to But Football Club, keen on a summer switch to Newcastle.
His representatives have sounded out Allan Saint-Maximin regarding a possible move to St James’ Park.
Salah could spend six more years at Liverpool - Lovren
Mohamed Salah could spend “another four, five or six years” at Liverpool, according to Dejan Lovren, with the Egyptian looking to feel the “love” from those around him at Anfield.
The former Liverpool defender has told talkSPORT: "I'm still in communication with Mo Salah. We are best buddies. We talk about everything.
"Mo is committed, not just for Liverpool but for all the fans and for himself. He is the biggest critic of himself when he doesn't do well.
"I'm not surprised he is doing well individually, when you look at how many goals he has scored, he is amazing at the moment.
"There needs to be love from both ways (both Salah and Liverpool), I see now that they have it, so why not [stay]?
"Mo is in the best age of his football career at 28 - maybe he looks a little bit older - but he is in the peak of his form. Why not stay another four, five or six years?"
Corness signs first professional contract with Liverpool
Well in, Dom 🙌— Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 11, 2021
The 17-year-old Scouser has been at the Academy since the age of five and has now signed his first professional contract 👊
Angelino joins RB Leipzig in permanent €18m deal
RB Leipzig have activated their puchase option to sign Angelino from Manchester City, Kicker reports.
The Spaniard has been on loan with the Bundesliga side, who had the option to make the move permanent for an €18 million (£16m/$22m) fee.
And Julian Nagelsmann's side have reportedly now acvitated that clause, with Angelino having impressed during his time in Germany.
Barcelona urged to move for Neymar-esque Gil
Barcelona have been urged to launch a raid on Sevilla for Bryan Gil, with the scout that helped to discover Andres Iniesta and Ansu Fati at Camp Nou seeing shades of Neymar in the highly-rated winger.
German Vaya Ballabriga 'Mani' told Cadena Ser of Gil: "Right now he is Spain's best footballer and I compare him with Neymar.
"He can do certain things and has great versatility, as he can play at full-back, in the middle or on the left wing. It's impressive. I have spoken with Raman Planes about him and he has Bryan Gil in mind.
"If he is signed now then his release clause is €35 million, but if he signs a new deal with Sevilla then he'll have a release clause worth €150m."
AC Milan desperate to convince Donnarumma & Calhanoglu to stay
Ivan Gazidis has insisted that AC Milan will do everything in their power to get influential duo Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu to sign new deals with the club.
The duo are out of contract in the summer of 2021, with Milan CEO Gazidis explaining to Sky Sport Italia: "We will do everything possible to reach an agreement.
"We want them to stay, they are two important players for the club and the team and they are great professionals. We will do everything possible, but the choice will also be theirs and we will respect it. I am confident that an agreement can be found."
Revealed: Bayern's left-back shortlist
Bayern Munich are reportedly on the hunt for a new left-back in the summer, with Sport Bild having named five players on their shortlist.
The Bundesliga champions are seemingly looking to add cover in that area of the pitch, with David Alaba likely to be leaving on a free transfer.
The shortlist includes Stuttgart's Borna Sosa, Reading defender Omar Richards, Luca Netz of Hertha Berlin, Werder Bremen star Marco Friedl and Norwich City full-back Max Aarons.
Pato to Inter Miami looking unlikely
Alexandre Pato is, according to The Mane Land, unlikely to link up with Inter Miami.
The Brazilian striker is said to have missed the deadline set by the MLS side to agree a deal, with the former AC Milan and Chelsea forward now exploring options in Argentina.
Soucek tipped to attract interest from Premier League heavyweights
Tomas Soucek is being tipped to attract interest from Premier League heavyweights in upcoming transfer windows, with the West Ham midfielder’s former coach, Dusan Uhrin, backing him for big things.
Uhrin has told BBC Sport: “He is constantly improving, so why not? Who scores eight goals from his position? I wouldn't expect a transfer to Bayern, but rather a team in England.”
Madrid plotting move for Diego Carlos
Real Madrid are planning on launching a raid on Sevilla for Diego Carlos, claims Marca.
Amid the uncertainty surrounding Sergio Ramos' future at Santiago Bernabeu, the Blancos are looking to line up a suitable replacement at centre-half.
Arsenal in the market for another left-back
Arsenal will look to land another left-back in the summer transfer window, reports football.london.
The Gunners are prepared to part with Sead Kolasinac on a permanent basis and want to bring in cover and competition for Kieran Tierney.
No Ibra extension talks yet
AC Milan are keen to tie down Zlatan Ibrahimovic to a contract extension, although talks have not yet begun, TMW reports.
Club officials Paolo Maldini and Ivan Gazidis have made it clear that they would like the striker to remain at the club, but the Swede does not want to rush into anything as he wants to be sure his body is still in good enough shape to play another season in the top tier of Italian football.
De Bruyne irritated by City's Messi pursuit (Athletic)
Wage demands causing unrest
Kevin De Bruyne is annoyed that Manchester City have offered him a new contract worth slightly less than what he currently makes despite the fact that they appear to have the necessary funds to pay Lionel Messi's exorbitant wages, The Athletic claims.
The report does, however, go on to state that City would likely cave to De Bruyne's financial demands in order to preserve squad harmony.
Montpellier move for Thuler
Montpellier are closing in on Flamengo defender Matheus Thuler, l'Equipe reports, with the 21-year-old seen as the long-term successor to Hilton, 43.
Negotiations are said to be going well with regards to a one-year loan with an option to buy for around €4.7 million.
Domenech out, Kombouare in at Nantes
Nantes have parted ways with Raymond Domenech, with Antoine Kombouare taking his place as the club's head coach.
Le FC Nantes annonce l’arrivée d’𝗔𝗻𝘁𝗼𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗞𝗼𝗺𝗯𝗼𝘂𝗮𝗿𝗲́ au poste d’entraîneur principal afin que le Club amorce un nouvel élan pour conserver sa place dans l’Élite.— FC Nantes (@FCNantes) February 10, 2021
Par cette nomination, le Club annonce également sa décision de se séparer de Raymond Domenech. pic.twitter.com/yxo9yKP1Of
Toney emerges as West Ham target
Brentford forward Ivan Toney could become a primary summer transfer target for West Ham, writes Eurosport.
The 24-year-old is billed as a pure goalscorer who could slot directly into a starting role.
He's produced 21 goals and seven assists in the Championship this campaign.
Isco's frustration at being 'ignored' grows
The front section of Mundo Deportivo's Thursday newspaper claims out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder Isco wants to leave after being "ignored again" in the team's latest La Liga match against Getafe.
He was relegated to a substitute role despite a rash of injuries in the squad.
Juventus plot raid for Arsenal youngster
FC Cincinnati nears deal for midfielder
FC Cincinnati is closing in on a deal to sign Luciano Acosta from Atlas, writes The Athletic.
Acosta previously played in MLS for D.C. United and, because D.C. United still holds his rights, it would receive compensation for Acosta going to Cincinnati.
Lasarte hired to manage Chile national team
🤝 ¡Bienvenido, Profe!— Selección Chilena (@LaRoja) February 10, 2021
🇨🇱⚽️ Martín Lasarte es el nuevo Director Técnico de #LaRoja
🔗 https://t.co/uDyr6TGiUN pic.twitter.com/0BFAjBWctj
Liverpool ordered to pay Elliott fee
Liverpool were ordered by a tribunal to pay Fulham an initial fee of £1.7 million for Harvey Elliott after the Reds signed Elliott in 2019. That figure could ultimately rise to £4 million depending on whether certain conditions are met.
Falcao linked to River Plate transfer
Bristol Rovers sack manager after 19 games
Man Utd to face multiple Pogba pursuits this summer
PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid are keeping an eye on Pogba (Fabrizio Romano)
Manchester United avoided all-out war with Paul Pogba earlier this campaign, but that doesn't mean they will be able to keep him long-term.
In fact, PSG, Juventus and Real Madrid are all said to be eyeing a splashy move for Pogba this summer if they can't secure Lyon's Houssem Aouar, according to Fabrizio Romano.
Chelsea will give Kepa another chance before considering sale
New Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has vowed to give embattled goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga another chance of earning a place at the club before looking to sell him.