Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aubameyang on Real Madrid's wish list

Man Utd eye £70m move for NIguez
The Red Devils are ready to offer the Spanish star a hefty pay bump
Manchester United are considering a £70 million (€80m/$88m) move for Atletico Madrid star Saul Niguez, claims The Sun.
United sent scouts to Anfield last month, watching the 25-year-old in person as Atletico took on Liverpool in the Champions League.
In order to lure the midfielder, United are prepared to bump his £115,000-per-week wages closer to £200,000 per week.
Saudis agree £300m Newcastle takeover
Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund has agreed a £300 million ($379m) deal to purchase Newcastle United, reports the Financial Times.
The group, which is backed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, is putting up 80 per cent of the £300m price tag.
The takeover will end the reign of current owner Mike Ashley, who has owned the club since 2007.
Aubameyang on Real Madrid's wish list
The Blancos are following the Gunners star closely
Real Madrid are closely tracking the status of Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, reports Le10Sport.
Aubameyang has been prolific since joining the Gunners from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, but his future is unclear with his contract set to expire in 2021.
Madrid have yet to move for the 30-year-old but that could change shortly as the club plans to add a striker in the coming transfer window.
Arsenal ruled out of Partey chase
Arsenal are not considering a move for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey, according to the Mirror.
Reports have suggested that the Gunners could be in for the 26-year-old, who will have a £43 million (€50m/$55m) release clause this summer.
However, the club's current financial situation is precarious due to the coronavirus pandemic, and they won't have the funds available for the Ghanaian.
Inter eye move for Vidal
Inter are hoping to seal a move for Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal, reports Calciomercato.
The 32-year-old's deal with Barca expires next year and he is understood to be keen on the idea of returning to Italy after previously starring at Juventus.
Barca, though, are set to demand €20 million (£17m/$22m) for Vidal, a steep price given his age and the current financial climate surrounding the coronavirus crisis.