Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona in talks with PSG over Neymar return

Villa make Kongolo enquiry
Aston Villa have enquired about the availability of Huddersfield Town defender Terence Kongolo, according to the Daily Mail.
The Netherlands international is expected to leave Huddersfield this summer following the Yorkshire club's relegation from the Premier League.
Watford are also believed to be monitoring the 25-year-old who joined the Terriers, initially on loan, from Monaco in 2018.
James agrees Napoli deal
Real Madrid forward James Rodriguez has agreed terms on a move to Napoli, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Rodriguez is back at Real after his two-year loan at Bayern Munich came to end but is expected to leave the Santiago Bernabeu again this summer.
It is claimed the Colombian forward has agreed to make the move to Naples and it now rests with Real to agree to a loan deal with a view to a permanent transfer.
Terry in contention for Derby job
John Terry is among the candidates to succeed Frank Lampard at Derby if his former Chelsea teammate returns to Stamford Bridge, report the Daily Mail.
Chelsea are expected to approach Derby in the coming days about appointing Lampard as their new boss following Maurizio Sarri's departure to Juventus.
Should Lampard move on then Terry, currently assistant head coach at Aston Villa, is high on Derby's shortlist.
Atalanta close in on Muriel
Atalanta are closing in on a deal to sign Colombia forward Luis Muriel from Sevilla, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini is looking to bolster his forward line ahead of their Champions League debut next season and is keen to partner Muriel with fellow Colombian Duvan Zapata.
Muriel, who scored six goals in 19 games on loan at Fiorentina last season, is valued in the region of €15 million (£13.4m/$16.8m).
United told to up Wan-Bissaka offer
Crystal Palace have told Manchester United they will have to up their offer for Aaron Wan-Bissaka to £50million ($63m) if they are to have any chance of landing the England Under-21 defender, report the Daily Mail.
The Red Devils have made the young full-back a key transfer target this summer and have already had an opening bid worth £35m plus £15m in bonus payments rejected.
Palace felt the offer was unacceptable because the bonus payments were unrealistic and unlikely to ever be paid, insisting United return with an offer of £45millon plus £5m in bonuses.
Pogba set for bumper new deal
Manchester United are ready to offer Paul Pogba a new contract worth around £500,000 a week to keep him at Old Trafford, report the Daily Mail.
Pogba has sparked speculation about a summer exit after admitting it 'could be time for a new challenge'.
That has forced United officials into action and they are ready to offer Pogba a signficant payrise to prevent the Frenchman from moving on, with Real Madrid and Juventus interested in his services.
Barca open Neymar talks
Brazil striker set for dramatic return to Catalonia
Barcelona have opened talked with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal to re-sign Neymar, according to Globoesporte.
There has been intense speculation about the future of the 27-year-old in recent months and now it seems a return to the Camp Nou after a two-year absence is edging closer.
The fee is believed to be in the region of €100 million (£90m/$112m) with some players - believed to be Samuel Umtiti, Ousmane Dembele and Ivan Rakitic - also offered in exchange.