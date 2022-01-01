Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City prepare £30m move for Cucurella

Manchester City are preparing to make a £30 million move to sign Brighton fullback Marc Cucurella, reports the Daily Mail.

Pep Guardiola sees Cucurella as a player that can solve the club's left-back problem, with the Spanish star winning possession more times than any other Premier League player.

City have already made one big move this month, having signed Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.