Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United in Alvarez hunt

Lozano close to Dynamo job
As @samstejskal & @FelipeCar first reported, sources tell me that Jaime Lozano is close to becoming the new @HoustonDynamo #HoldItDown Head Coach.— Michele Giannone (@MicheleG3) December 20, 2021
Newcastle eye Dzeko
Newcastle are eyeing Edin Dzeko as an alternative to top target Anthony Martial, writes the Sun.
Dzeko, 35, has an even 50 Premier League goals to his name from his time at Manchester City - though he's far removed from that era.
Still, his output has remained impressive, as he's netted eight times in 17 Serie A appearances this term.
Man Utd in Alvarez hunt (Ole)
The Red Devils have added their name to the list of teams calling River Plate about the Argentine
Manchester United have placed calls to River Plate regarding forward Julian Alvarez, claims Ole.
The 21-year-old is attracting interest around Europe after an 18-goal, six-assist campaign, with the Red Devils needing to compete with the likes of Bayern Munich, Juventus and Barcelona for the player.
River, meanwhile, are hopeful they can convince Alvarez to stay for at least another season.
Tottenham to go back for Lenglet
Tottenham have not been put off by the summer rejection they received from Barcelona centre-back Clement Lenglet and will try again to sign him, says Gerard Moreno.
Lenglet has started just four La Liga matches this term, and Spurs are hopeful his lack of playing time will lead him to reconsider an exit.
Demir could leave Barca for Bundesliga
On-loan Barcelona youngster Yusuf Demir could leave the club this winter as the Blaugrana cannot afford his €10 million buy clause, according to Sky Sports.
As a result, a Bundesliga club could swoop in for the 18-year-old, who apparently holds interest in playing in Germany's top-flight.
He would follow the path of Ilaix Moriba, recently sent from Barcelona to RB Leipzig, if such a move were to go through.
Ikone transfer details revealed
Jonathan Ikoné from Lille to Fiorentina, confirmed and here-we-go. The agreement has been reached on every detail, after advanced negotiation revealed last December 1. ⤵️🇫🇷 #Fiorentina— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 20, 2021
It’s just matter of paperworks to be signed.
€15m fee plus 10% future sale. 5 year contract. https://t.co/IHs7ZsQEYV
Knutson extends Glimt contract
All tvil til side, Kjetil Knutsen e en bodømann! 💛 pic.twitter.com/4ISDZ1dq7k— FK Bodø/Glimt (@Glimt) December 20, 2021
Sporting KC announce Sweat
NEWS: #SportingKC sign free agent defender Ben Sweat.— Sporting Kansas City (@SportingKC) December 20, 2021
Details: