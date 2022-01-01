Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham close in on Traore move

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments (0)
Adama Traore Wolves 2021-22
Getty Images

Several PL sides chasing Lawrence

2022-01-22T01:00:16.000Z

A host of Premier League sides are looking to sign Derby captain Tom Lawrence, reports TEAMtalk.

Lawrence has starred for the Rams this term and Wolves, Brighton, Burnley and Newcastle are all interested in his services, as well as Fulham.

Tottenham close in on Traore move (The Guardian)

2022-01-21T23:55:33.000Z

Wolves have accepted the winger will leave the club

Tottenham are closing in on a move for Wolves star Adama Traore, reports The Guardian.

The 25-year-old's contract with Wolves expires at the end of next season and has made it clear he has no intention of signing a new deal.

Spurs manager Antonio Conte has prioritised the Spain international and the club are confident of sealing a deal soon.

Bikel moves on loan to Vicenza

2022-01-21T23:45:38.000Z

Nice eye Gil loan move

2022-01-21T23:30:29.000Z

Nice are eyeing a loan move for Tottenham winger Bryan Gil, reports L'Equipe.

The 20-year-old has featured sparingly in his first season with Spurs and could be set for a temporary switch to Ligue 1 in search of more playing time.

Bryan Gil Tottenham 2021-22
Getty Images

Arsenal to offer Arteta new deal

2022-01-21T23:15:39.000Z

Arsenal are set to offer manager Mikel Arteta a two-year contract extension, reports the Daily Mail.

Arteta has 18 months left on his current deal and Arsenal management is happy with the job he's done, particurarly of late.

The Gunners are also wary that Man City could be eyeing Arteta as a potential successor whenever Pep Guardiola leaves the club.

Newcastle in talks over Alli move

2022-01-21T23:00:40.000Z

Newcastle are in talks to sign Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli, Football Insider reports.

The 25-year-old has struggled for regular minutes with Spurs and could be tempted by a move to the Premier League strugglers.