Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barca to move for Cavani in January

American youngster training with Arsenal
Colorado Rapids youngster Dantouma Toure is training with Arsenal, reports American Soccer Now.
The 17-year-old winger is spending the MLS offseason training with several European teams most recently at Ranges.
And Toure, who was born in Guinea but has played for the U.S. at the youth level, is now training with Arsenal after making his MLS debut in July.
Hammers consider Ake move
West Ham are considering a loan move for Manchester City's Nathan Ake to ease their defensive injury crisis, reports the Sun.
The Hammers have turned to Ake after Kurt Zouma suffered a hamstring injury against Chelsea on Saturday that is set to keep him out until March, with fellow centre-back Angelo Ogbonna already ruled out for the season with a knee injury.
Former Bournemouth defender Ake has only made three Premier League starts this season so may be open to the idea of regular first-team football at the London Stadium during the second half of the campaign.
Prem duo join Zakaria hunt
Everton and Leicester have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria, reports 90Min.
Zakaria's contract expires at the end of the season so is able to discuss terms with foreign clubs over a free transfer move from next month.
The Switzerland international's agents have also been offering the player to clubs across Europe in order to drum up more interest.
Barca keen on Cavani (Mundo Deportivo)
Man Utd forward could be on the move in search of first-team football
Barcelona are keen on a January move for Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Barca want to bolster their frontline this winter and see Cavani, who is out of contract at the end of the season, as a potential cut-price option, with deals for the likes of Manchester City's Ferran Torres beyond their financial reach.
The Uruguayan was originally expected to see out his contract at the Red Devils but could now be ready to quit the club this winter after being restricted to just one Premier League start this season, with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo further limiting his opportunities.
PSG lose faith in Poch
Maurcio Pochettino has lost the faith of the PSG dressing room following his links to Manchester United, reports Todofichajes.
Pochettino was believed to be keen on a move to Old Trafford following the dismissal of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but no move materialised and Ralf Rangnick was appointed as caretaker boss instead.
PSG were so confident that Pochettino was going to leave the club they had contacted Zinedine Zidane to replace him, but his decision to remain has now caused tension among the senior players.
Toon hire firm to aid DoF search
Newcastle have hired an external recruitment firm to help their search for a director of football, though they will also appoint a short-term recruitment advisor to help them through the January transfer window, reports the Daily Mail.
The Magpies are keen to strengthen the squad significantly next month to help their battle against relegation, with a centre-back a priority.
Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly, Borussia Monchengladbach's Matthias Ginter and Lille's Sven Botman are among those on their shortlist.