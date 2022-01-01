Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo holds crisis talks over Man Utd future

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Cristiano Ronaldo 2021-22
Laryea joins Forest on permanent deal

2022-01-08T23:59:00.000Z

Lingard backed to leave Man Utd

2022-01-08T23:55:04.000Z

Former Leeds United forward Noel Whelan believes it is time for Jesse Lingard to cut his ties with Manchester United.

“He didn’t have a future under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer either,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“The young man’s got to go. I think it’s a no brainer for anybody sitting there and watching Man United play at the minute."

Arsenal target midfield reinforcements

2022-01-08T23:36:20.226Z

Marseille's Benedetto on track for Boca return

2022-01-08T23:35:48.000Z

West Ham & Newcastle target Kamara seeks £150k-a-week contract

2022-01-08T23:25:40.000Z

Marseille star Boubacar Kamara is seeking a contract worth £150k-a-week in order to swap Ligue 1 for the Premier League, reports the Sun.

Both West Ham United and Newcastle United have been linked with Kamara, who is out of contract at the end of the current season.

Ronaldo holds crisis talks over Man Utd future

2022-01-08T23:15:49.000Z

Portuguese ace is unhappy at how season is unravelling at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has held crisis talks with agent Jorge Mendes over his future at struggling Manchester United, claims the Sun.

The striker is furious at the current state of the club and fears his comeback may end in disaster unless there is an improvement.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Romain Saiss, Man Utd vs Wolves 2021-22
Mbappe could still renew with PSG (Le Parisien)

2022-01-08T23:05:55.000Z

Forward is widely expected to join Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe could still spring a surprise and renew his Paris Saint-Germain contract before the end of the season, reports Le Parisien.

Mbappe has been widely tipped to join Real Madrid on a free transfer this summer, but there is still a chance he could extend his stay at Parc des Princes beyond 2021-22.