Barca to offer Dest in Lewandowski bid (Sport)
USMNT international is highly regarded at Bayern
Barcelona are willing to offer Sergino Dest to Bayern Munich in order to sign Robert Lewandowski, according to Sport.
Dest is highly rated at the Allianz Arena and could help the Catalans land Lewandowski, whose contract at Bayern expires next summer.
Mbappe undecided over future
Kylian Mbappé has made no decision on his future yet, as he mentioned last week. Paris Saint-Germain or Real Madrid are the two options, no other club involved - but no final decision yet. 🇫🇷 #Mbappé— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 6, 2022
Both PSG and Real are waiting for Mbappé to communicate his decision. pic.twitter.com/JXEF6zddMJ
Gotze regrets turning down Liverpool
Former Bayern Munich and Germany star Mario Gotze admits that he regrets turning down the chance to reunite with Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.
"We are still in touch and we spoke back then about me coming to Liverpool," Gotze, who now plays for PSV, told the Daily Mail.
"But I wasn’t in a state of mind where I could consider it, that’s why it didn’t happen.
"Do I regret it? It’s always difficult to look back but if you ask me now then yeah, I should have joined Liverpool for sure. I just made a wrong decision but it’s not a regret."
Ayling wants to end career at Leeds
Luke Ayling insists that he wants to end his professional career at Leeds United.
"I'd love to spend the rest of my life in Leeds. I love it here," the 30-year-old defender, who is out of contract in June 2023, told the Daily Star.
"I brought my family here and I'd live here for the rest of my life. Ideally I'd love to stay here for the rest of my career, but football is a cut-throat business and who knows what's in the future."
Milan's Messias deal on hold
The talks for Junior #Messias's signing on a permanent deal between #ACMilan and #Crotone are currently in stand-by. #Rossoneri have the option to buy (€5,5M), but are not convinced to use it at now. #Monza have shown interest (#Stroppa loves him) in case of Serie A. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) April 6, 2022