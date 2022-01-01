Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Monaco to demand at least €80m for Tchouameni

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Monaco demand at least €80m for Tchouameni (Marca)

The France star is set to command a massive fee

Monaco will demand at least €80 million (£67m/$89m) for star midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, according to Marca.

The 22-year-old midfielder has drawn interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, PSG and Real Madrid.

Tchouameni's contract runs through 2024 and Monaco are not in a rush to make a sale.

Lyon agree loan move for Lo Celso

Lyon have agreed a loan move for Tottenham midfielder Giovani Lo Celso, reports L'Equipe.

The 25-year-old Argentinian must still agree to the move himself after failing to lock down regular minutes in north London.

Lyon are set to pay half of Lo Celso's wages and the agreement will not include a purchase option.

West Ham eye Raphinha move

West Ham are interested in a move for Leeds star Raphinha, reports Sky Sports.

The 25-year-old has been outstanding since joining Leeds in 2020 and has been linked with a move to a bigger club.

Raphinha is also in talks with Leeds over a new contract.

West Brom sign ex-Liverpool striker Carroll

