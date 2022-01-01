Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid plot €90m Bellingham bid

Real Madrid are considering a €90 million (£78m/$94m) move for Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham.

The Spanish side would not be able to bring him in this year because they have already fulfilled their quota for non-EU players.

But Cadena SER says Madrid want to finalise a deal for the England international this summer and have him join the squad ahead of the 2023-24 season on a contract for five or six years.

However, Liverpool are also after the 18-year-old midfielder but they are unlikely to get him this summer as Dortmund have no interest in selling another key player after Erling Haaland's departure.