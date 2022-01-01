Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool could target Neves amid midfield scramble

Hellas Verona announce Isak Hien signing
Cardiff add Nkounkou on loan
Cardiff City have announced the loan addition of Niels Nkounkou from Everton.
"The stadium is good, the team is good and the fans are good!" he told his new club's official website. "I am looking forward to playing."
Atalanta eye Wolfsburg prospect
Atalanta are keen on 19-year-old Wolfsburg midfielder Aster Vranckx, and they have approached the German club about a potential loan with an option to buy, says Nicolo Schira.
Vranckx made 24 appearances in the Bundesliga last year, including 12 starts.
Acerbi loan almost complete
Lazio are set to complete the loan of Francesco Acerbi to Inter, reports Nicolo Schira.
The veteran defender has already agreed personal terms with Inter, and a final deal between clubs is all that needs to be hammered out.
Liverpool could target Neves amid midfield scramble (90min)
Liverpool could target Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves this week as they race to shore up their thin midfield before the transfer deadline, claims 90min.
Jurgen Klopp had previously ruled out additional moves, but injuries to Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita have demonstrated the danger of not increasing squad depth.
Klopp said over the weekend that he will now reconsider his stance.