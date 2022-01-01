Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Atletico Madrid plot Wijnaldum move

Atletico Madrid plot Wijnaldum move (Fichajes)
The midfielder desires a quick exit from PSG
Atletico Madrid are plotting a move for Georginio Wijnaldum, who could leave Paris Saint-Germain after just one season, writes Fichajes.
Newcastle, West Ham and Aston Villa are also said to be interested in the midfielder.
Inter line up Bremer signing
Inter have lined up the signing of Torino centre-back Bremer and have reached an initial agreement with the player, writes Calciomercato.
The 24-year-old has started 23 matches in Serie A this year.
Conte 'can't improve' Spurs and considering future
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte admits he is frustrated with his side's current slump as they fell to defeat once more at the hands of Burnley, and he says he is considering his future options.
AC Milan monitoring Bergwijn
AC Milan are monitoring the status of Tottenham's Steven Bergwijn ahead of a potential summer move, according to Calciomercato.
They expect Spurs will put a discount price on the player and believe they can get the best out of him at San Siro.
Carlisle make Simpson interim manager
We are delighted to announce that Cumbrian lad Paul Simpson has come home to take charge of first-team affairs until the end of the current campaign.
Full details 👇https://t.co/VdebUPXR7Z