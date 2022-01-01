Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea, Liverpool & Man Utd suffer Caicedo setback

Roma refuse to match Zaniolo demands
Roma are not willing to match Nicolo Zaniolo's demands for a huge pay rise as they prepare for new contract talks.
Il Messaggero reports the Serie A side will not offer more than €3.5 million, which is significantly lower than what the Italy international is willing to accept.
Newcastle to move for Sunderland prospect
Newcastle are prepared to make a move for 15-year-old Sunderland player Chris Rigg.
The Sun says the Magpies will pay around £2.5 million to bring the midfielder to St James' Park.
Wolves make new move for Fernandez
Wolves are lining a new bid to sign Enzo Fernandez, The Sun reports.
The Premier League side lost out on signing the 21-year-old Argentine as he joined Benfica from River Plate in the summer.
But they are prepared to move for him again within the next year.
Brighton to fight off Chelsea, Liverpool & Man Utd's Caicedo interest (Mirror)
Brighton are set to enter contract talks with Moises Caicedo as they look to fight off interest from other Premier League teams, according to The Mirror.
Brighton are determined to keep the Ecuadorian for the long-term but must resist the interest from the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea.
PSG eye Griezmann as Messi replacement (Fichajes)
Paris Saint-Germain will move for Antoine Griezmann next summer, Fichajes claims.
The French champions may need to replace Lionel Messi if they cannot convince him to sign a new contract beyond the summer of 2023 and see the French forward as the ideal man to step into his place.