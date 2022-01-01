Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea optimistic over €20m Aubameyang deal

Fernandes teases possible Ronaldo departure
Bruno Fernandes tells Eleven Sports: “Cristiano Ronaldo’s future? I may know one thing or another, I won't be the one who will say it”. 🚨🔴🇵🇹 #MUFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2022
“For now he's a United player, he’s quiet - if he's going to leave or if he won't leave, he will speak soon as he said”. pic.twitter.com/FxuVwInghD
AC Milan close to Tanganga deal
AC Milan are close to signing Tottenham defender Japhet Tanganga on loan, as the Rossoneri look to bolster their defence.
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, the player's representatives are pushing Spurs to include an option to buy in the deal.
Umtiti to Leece in final stages
Samuel Umtiti deal. Lecce are now working on add-ons details with Barcelona, as Spanish club will cover 100% of guaranteed salary but will receive add-ons based on Umtiti's appearances. 🔴 #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 22, 2022
Umtiti's expected to fly to Lecce on Wednesday, as @DiMarzio reports. pic.twitter.com/HhvLz81tqy
Chelsea 'optimistic' about Aubameyang deal (Sky Sports Germany)
News #Aubameyang: We have been told that all parties are optimistic to finalize the deal in the next days. Tuchel wants him, Auba wants the transfer. Agreement between Auba & #CFC in principle. Talks about €20m plus bonus payments. @Sky_Marc @SkySportDE 🇬🇦— Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 22, 2022
Ten Hag issues transfer update
Ten Hag: "We said we want to bring the right players in, the window is not closed and you see you need not only numbers but quality." #MUFC— Shamoon Hafez (@ShamoonHafez) August 22, 2022
Juventus agree Milik deal
Juventus have reached an agreement to sign Arkadiusz Milik from Marseille, according to Gianluca DI Marzio.
The deal would see Milik join on loan initially, with an option to make the switch permanent for €8 million (£6.8m/$8m).