Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal line up Broja move

Pep Guardiola has said that he is eager for Raheem Sterling to pen a new deal with Manchester City.

A hat-trick at the weekend underlined the forward's superb skill, and with a likely central role for England to come at Qatar 2022, the 27-year-old is considering his future beyond a current deal that expires in mid-2023.

“Nobody doubts how important it is,” Guardiola said. “What I want is [day after day] to play good. Not just him, but all the players. If we count the amount of games he has played since we are together, it is a lot. He is a key player.

“About the future, I don’t know what is going to happen. The club decides. I give my opinion but of course the club takes the decision all the time.”