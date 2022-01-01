Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea to submit £14m bid for Ronaldo

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd 2021-22
Chelsea open talks over new long-term deal for Reece James

2022-07-07T12:30:00.000Z

According to inews, Chelsea are eager to extend Reece James' contract and negotiations are anticipated to begin in the coming weeks.

The 22-year-current old's contract with the west London club runs through 2025; however, new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is rumoured to be a huge fan of the full-back and wants to ensure his long-term future at the club.

Reece James Chelsea 2021-22
Barcelona unveil Andreas Christensen

2022-07-07T11:30:00.000Z

Burnley youngster Dodgson signs new three-year deal

2022-07-07T11:00:00.000Z

Lyon and Ajax reach agreement for Tagliafico

2022-07-07T10:30:00.000Z

L'Equipe reports that a deal has been reached between Lyon and Ajax for the transfer of Nicolas Tagliafico to the French side for €4 million (£3.4m).

The 29-year-old has not yet decided what he intends to do, but the Ligue 1 side is pushing on as they want to wrap up this move as soon as possible.

Lyon were on the verge of signing Tyrell Malacia before Manchester United swooped in to take the Dutchmen to Old Trafford. Since then, Lyon's focus has shifted to the Argentinian international.

Man City prepared to give Mahrez a new deal

2022-07-07T10:00:00.000Z

Nottingham Forest in advanced talks for Liverpool’s Neco Williams

2022-07-07T09:30:00.000Z

According to Sky Sports, Nottingham Forest and Liverpool are in advanced negotiations over the transfer of right-back Neco Williams.

The deal is reportedly for £16 million, and Forest is hoping that the signing will be completed in the next few days.

Neco Williams Liverpool 2019-20

Fulham make second bid for West Ham’s Issa Diop

2022-07-07T09:00:00.000Z

According to The Athletic, Fulham have made a second bid for West Ham United defender Issa Diop.

After their initial offer of £10 million plus add-ons was rejected, the newly-promoted club have put forward a new offer of £12 million plus add-ons for the 25-year-old.

Ligue 1 side Lyon are also very interested in the Frenchmen and so Diop is reportedly weighing up his options.

Man Utd are willing to sell Cristiano Ronaldo

2022-07-07T08:30:00.000Z

Chelsea to submit £14m bid for Ronaldo (Football Insider)

2022-07-07T08:00:00.000Z

Football Insider claims that Chelsea are ready to table a £14 million ($17m) bid for want-away Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese forward is pushing for a move away from Old Trafford in order to compete for major honours, with Premier League rivals at Stamford Bridge prepared to throw open their doors.

Cristiano Ronaldo Man Utd 2021-22
Arsenal keeping tabs on Grimaldo (Record)

2022-07-07T07:40:00.000Z

Arsenal are, according to Record, mulling over a move for Benfica defender Alex Grimaldo.

The Gunners are eager to bring in further cover for Kieran Tierney at left-back and consider a former Barcelona academy graduate in Portugal to be a perfect option to tick that box.

Newcastle face fight for Broja

2022-07-07T07:20:00.000Z

Armando Broja is a man in demand, with The Chronicle revealing that Newcastle face a serious fight to secure his signature.

The Magpies are keen on the Chelsea-owned striker, but have seen competition emerge from West Ham, Everton, AC Milan, Napoli and Southampton – with a productive loan spell taken in with the Saints last season.

Man Utd to move for Nkunku?

2022-07-07T07:00:00.000Z

The Manchester Evening News suggests that RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku could become a target for Manchester United in the summer of 2023.

The Red Devils will be without Cristiano Ronaldo by then, as his contract will expire if no move is made in the current transfer window, and a 24-year-old Frenchman is considered to be a shrewd long-term replacement for a Portuguese superstar.

Christopher-Nkunku
Barca rekindle interest in Tagliafico

2022-07-07T06:30:00.000Z

Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico is back on Barcelona's recruitment radar, claims Sky Sports.

The Argentina international is available in a cut-price deal this summer and is viewed by those at Camp Nou as a useful alternative to Marcos Alonso - who is proving tricky to prise away from Chelsea.

Arsenal ready to rival Man Utd & City for Gnabry (CBS Sports)

2022-07-07T06:00:00.000Z

Arsenal are monitoring supposed interest from Manchester rivals United and City in Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry.

That is according to CBS Sports, who claim that the Gunners are ready to join the hunt for their former academy graduate if a scramble for his signature is sparked.

Serge Gnabry FC Bayern 2022
Newcastle and Man Utd among clubs chasing Todibo

2022-07-06T22:30:51.415Z

Newcastle, Manchester United, Sevilla and Napoli are among the clubs that have approached Nice to sign defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Foot Mercato.

Nice do not want to part with the defender, who they signed from Barca in 2021, but clubs could go all out to sign the centre-back this summer.

Man Utd and Newcastle, in particular, could compete to sign the defender, which would net Nice a nice profit on what they paid Barca to secure his services.

Wonderkid Simons explains snubbing PSG for PSV

2022-07-06T22:16:44.904Z

Dutch wonderkid Xavi Simons has explained why he turned down the chance to stay at Paris Saint-Germain and instead opted to join PSV.

Simons was full of praise for PSG, and the illustrious team-mates he had while there, but the allure of training alongside Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe was not enough to convince him the club was best for his development.

Read the full story on GOAL!

Chelsea, Barca and Juve to battle for Koulibaly

2022-07-06T22:13:08.821Z

Three-way race for experienced defender

It appears several European heavyweights will do battle to sign Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.

According to Gianluca DiMarzio, Barcelona, Chelsea and Juventus are all eyeing the Napoli defender, although Juve are likely out of the running due to the defender's preference to leave Italy altogether if he were to move away from Napoli.

Juve, though, are monitoring the situation as they prepare for the possibility of losing Matthijs de Ligt.

Austin FC add Ecuadorian international

2022-07-06T22:08:09.419Z

Austin FC have signed Ecuadorian winger Washington Corozo on a six-month loan, the club confirmed.

Corozo comes to MLS from Peruvian side Sporting Cristal, with Austin having the option of making the deal permanent.

The winger most recently played for Pumas on loan in Mexico, scoring eight goals in 44 appearances including both legs of the CONCACAF Champions League final earlier this year.

Milan chase Belgian starlet

2022-07-06T22:06:22.460Z