L'Equipe reports that a deal has been reached between Lyon and Ajax for the transfer of Nicolas Tagliafico to the French side for €4 million (£3.4m).

The 29-year-old has not yet decided what he intends to do, but the Ligue 1 side is pushing on as they want to wrap up this move as soon as possible.

Lyon were on the verge of signing Tyrell Malacia before Manchester United swooped in to take the Dutchmen to Old Trafford. Since then, Lyon's focus has shifted to the Argentinian international.