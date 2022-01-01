Chelsea open talks over new long-term deal for Reece James
According to inews, Chelsea are eager to extend Reece James' contract and negotiations are anticipated to begin in the coming weeks.
The 22-year-current old's contract with the west London club runs through 2025; however, new Chelsea owner Todd Boehly is rumoured to be a huge fan of the full-back and wants to ensure his long-term future at the club.
Leeds confirm Sinisterra signing
Barcelona unveil Andreas Christensen
Burnley youngster Dodgson signs new three-year deal
We're pleased to announce that Owen Dodgson has signed a new three-year deal 📝— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 7, 2022
The 19-year-old made his first team debut last season against Huddersfield Town in the FA Cup at Turf Moor and featured on the bench five times in the Premier League 💪
Lyon and Ajax reach agreement for Tagliafico
L'Equipe reports that a deal has been reached between Lyon and Ajax for the transfer of Nicolas Tagliafico to the French side for €4 million (£3.4m).
The 29-year-old has not yet decided what he intends to do, but the Ligue 1 side is pushing on as they want to wrap up this move as soon as possible.
Lyon were on the verge of signing Tyrell Malacia before Manchester United swooped in to take the Dutchmen to Old Trafford. Since then, Lyon's focus has shifted to the Argentinian international.
Man City prepared to give Mahrez a new deal
Not just Marc Cucurella as main target. Manchester City are prepared to offer Rihad Mahrez a new contract after Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus departures. 🔵 #MCFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2022
Discussions will take place in the next weeks. Mahrez, in new contracts list at City with Rodri and Foden.
Nottingham Forest in advanced talks for Liverpool’s Neco Williams
Fulham make second bid for West Ham’s Issa Diop
According to The Athletic, Fulham have made a second bid for West Ham United defender Issa Diop.
After their initial offer of £10 million plus add-ons was rejected, the newly-promoted club have put forward a new offer of £12 million plus add-ons for the 25-year-old.
Ligue 1 side Lyon are also very interested in the Frenchmen and so Diop is reportedly weighing up his options.
Man Utd are willing to sell Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United aceitou a pressão e está disposto a vender. Quer cerca de 15 milhões de euros (ou 13 milhões de libras) para abrir negociações com potenciais interessados— Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) July 7, 2022
Chelsea to submit £14m bid for Ronaldo (Football Insider)
Football Insider claims that Chelsea are ready to table a £14 million ($17m) bid for want-away Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese forward is pushing for a move away from Old Trafford in order to compete for major honours, with Premier League rivals at Stamford Bridge prepared to throw open their doors.
Arsenal keeping tabs on Grimaldo (Record)
Arsenal are, according to Record, mulling over a move for Benfica defender Alex Grimaldo.
The Gunners are eager to bring in further cover for Kieran Tierney at left-back and consider a former Barcelona academy graduate in Portugal to be a perfect option to tick that box.
Newcastle face fight for Broja
Armando Broja is a man in demand, with The Chronicle revealing that Newcastle face a serious fight to secure his signature.
The Magpies are keen on the Chelsea-owned striker, but have seen competition emerge from West Ham, Everton, AC Milan, Napoli and Southampton – with a productive loan spell taken in with the Saints last season.
Man Utd to move for Nkunku?
The Manchester Evening News suggests that RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku could become a target for Manchester United in the summer of 2023.
The Red Devils will be without Cristiano Ronaldo by then, as his contract will expire if no move is made in the current transfer window, and a 24-year-old Frenchman is considered to be a shrewd long-term replacement for a Portuguese superstar.
Barca rekindle interest in Tagliafico
Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico is back on Barcelona's recruitment radar, claims Sky Sports.
The Argentina international is available in a cut-price deal this summer and is viewed by those at Camp Nou as a useful alternative to Marcos Alonso - who is proving tricky to prise away from Chelsea.
Arsenal ready to rival Man Utd & City for Gnabry (CBS Sports)
Arsenal are monitoring supposed interest from Manchester rivals United and City in Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry.
That is according to CBS Sports, who claim that the Gunners are ready to join the hunt for their former academy graduate if a scramble for his signature is sparked.
Newcastle and Man Utd among clubs chasing Todibo
Newcastle, Manchester United, Sevilla and Napoli are among the clubs that have approached Nice to sign defender Jean-Clair Todibo, according to Foot Mercato.
Nice do not want to part with the defender, who they signed from Barca in 2021, but clubs could go all out to sign the centre-back this summer.
Man Utd and Newcastle, in particular, could compete to sign the defender, which would net Nice a nice profit on what they paid Barca to secure his services.
Wonderkid Simons explains snubbing PSG for PSV
Dutch wonderkid Xavi Simons has explained why he turned down the chance to stay at Paris Saint-Germain and instead opted to join PSV.
Simons was full of praise for PSG, and the illustrious team-mates he had while there, but the allure of training alongside Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe was not enough to convince him the club was best for his development.
Chelsea, Barca and Juve to battle for Koulibaly
Three-way race for experienced defender
It appears several European heavyweights will do battle to sign Kalidou Koulibaly this summer.
According to Gianluca DiMarzio, Barcelona, Chelsea and Juventus are all eyeing the Napoli defender, although Juve are likely out of the running due to the defender's preference to leave Italy altogether if he were to move away from Napoli.
Juve, though, are monitoring the situation as they prepare for the possibility of losing Matthijs de Ligt.
Austin FC add Ecuadorian international
Austin FC have signed Ecuadorian winger Washington Corozo on a six-month loan, the club confirmed.
Corozo comes to MLS from Peruvian side Sporting Cristal, with Austin having the option of making the deal permanent.
The winger most recently played for Pumas on loan in Mexico, scoring eight goals in 44 appearances including both legs of the CONCACAF Champions League final earlier this year.
Milan chase Belgian starlet
AC Milan had a meeting with Charles de Ketelaere agents today in Milano. Talks ongoing after opening bid made to Club Brugge few days ago. 🔴🇧🇪 #ACMilan— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2022
Leeds have offered more than €30m to Club Brugge - AC Milan pushing on player and club side now. pic.twitter.com/LYPsqIUS3P