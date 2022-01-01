Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Nice pursuing ex-Real Madrid star Marcelo

Marseille open to Milik sale
Marseille are open to selling striker Arkadiusz Milik this summer, reports L'Equipe.
The club currently believes that no player is unsellable, with Marseille hoping to move Bamba Dieng and Duje Caleta-Car this summer.
But owner Frank McCourt is also not opposed to selling Milik, who has some suitors in Europe.
Revs sign star midfielder's brother
Sources: New England Revolution have signed free agent midfielder/winger Nacho Gil, pending the receipt of his visa. The deal is through the end of 2022. @SethMan31 on this too.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) August 18, 2022
Gil, 26, is the brother of Revs star Carles Gil & was training with NE. He's made 101 apps in LaLiga2 pic.twitter.com/jPEQzovsIi
Atleti ready to manipulate Griezmann clause
Atletico Madrid may be obligated to pay Barcelona €40m to sign Antoine Griezmann at the end of the season, but the club is hoping to lower that amount.
According to Mundo Deportivo, the clause will trigger if Griezmann played 45 minutes in half of the club's matches, but Atleti does not want to pay the clause.
The club may not use Griezmann as a starter this season in an effort to avoid triggering the clause.
Nice after Marcelo (Foot Mercato)
French side Nice are pushing to sign Marcelo, reports Foot Mercato.
Marcelo is in contact with two clubs, including Nice, who have been looking for a left back all summer.
Nice had previously targeted Pervis Estupinan, who went to Brighton, but are now targeting Marcelo, whose salary shouldn't be a problem for the club.
Man Utd turn towards Antony alternatives
Man Utd will turn to PSV’s Cody Gakpo after having 80m euro bid for Antony turned down by Ajax. Alternative is definitely Atletico Madrid’s Yannick Carrasco. More on @TeleFootball— Jason Burt (@JBurtTelegraph) August 18, 2022