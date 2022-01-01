Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Abramovich to sell Chelsea?

Guendouzi to join Marseille permanently
Matteo Guendouzi is to permanently join Marseille at the end of the season, per RMC Sport.
The Arsenal loanee is currently on a short-term deal in Ligue 1, where he has flourished this term.
Now, it looks set to become his home for good, with a three-year deal in the pipeline.
Abramovich to consider Chelsea sale?
Owner reportedly receiving bids for club
Roman Abramovich could consider selling Chelsea, with bids reportedly set to come his way this week, claims The Telegraph.
The long-time Blues owner faces political pressure amid the mounting Ukraine-Russia crisis in Eastern Europe.
Now, Abramovich could look to part ways with the side he transformed into champions of the world.
Clyde confirm controversial Goodwillie return
The club can confirm that David Goodwillie has rejoined the club on loan from Raith Rovers until the end of the seasonhttps://t.co/DRvCszGpBI— Clyde FC (@ClydeFC) March 1, 2022
Morison pens Cardiff extension
✍️#CardiffCity is pleased to announce that Steve Morison has signed an extension to his contract to be First Team Manager until the summer of 2023.#CityAsOne— Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) March 1, 2022
Herrera heads for Houston
Hector Herrera will join Houston Dynamo in July, agreement confirmed as reported by @LuisOmarTapia. He’s gonna sign until 2025 once details will be sorted out. 🇲🇽🇺🇸 #MLS— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 1, 2022
Herrera will complete current season with Atletico Madrid. pic.twitter.com/ctV17pSIMF