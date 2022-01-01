Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ajax want Dest back from Barcelona

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Sergino Dest Barcelona 2021-22
Mascherano begins Argentina U20 job

2022-02-09T00:20:00.000Z

Ajax want Dest back from Barcelona (Fichajes)

2022-02-08T23:55:00.000Z

Right-back could return to his former club this summer

Ajax want Sergino Dest back from Barcelona and could execute a swap deal involving Nicolas Tagliafico to make it happen, writes Fichajes.net.

Dest is said to have fallen out of the good graces of Blaugrana management while Tagliafico is eager to take the step to Camp Nou.

Modric contract to be settled soon

2022-02-08T23:42:23.000Z

AC Milan close to four-year Hernandez renewal

2022-02-08T23:30:00.000Z

AC Milan are close to agreeing a four-year extension for full-back Theo Hernandez, writes Calciomercato.

Hernandez has four goals and four assists in 20 Serie A appearances this year, with the club in contention for the Scudetto.

Roma expected to make new Xhaka approach

2022-02-08T23:15:00.000Z

Roma are expected to return for Granit Xhaka this summer, according to football.london.

They approached Arsenal looking to sign the midfielder before the current campaign but were turned away.

Villa loan Trezeguet to Instanbul

2022-02-08T23:00:00.000Z