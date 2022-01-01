Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea challenge Man Utd with bid for Barcelona star De Jong

Man Utd change transfer strategy amid Ronaldo unrest
According to the Manchester Evening News, Manchester United have already changed their transfer strategies in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's desire to leave the club.
Erik ten Hag reportedly wants to bring in two more defensive players if they can start making significant departures in that department.
If the club can finalise the signings of Christian Eriksen and Frenkie de Jong, adding a forward will become a priority.
Jack Wilshere retires from football aged 30
I’ve lived my dream. Thank you all ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rB5gnyyUlK— Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) July 8, 2022
Chelsea in advanced talks for Nathan Ake (The Times)
According to The Times, Chelsea and Manchester City are in advanced negotiations over a deal to bring Nathan Ake back to west London.
The Dutch defender only joined the Premier League champions two years ago in a deal worth up £50 million, but struggled to establish himself in Pep Guardiola's side.
It now looks likely that the 27-year-old will return to Stamford Bridge where he began his professional career.
Inter officially announce Andre Onana
Arriva da lontano, ma il messaggio è forte e chiaro 🦁 #WelcomeAndré #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/fvHVz1c0JR— Inter (@Inter) July 8, 2022
Man City unveil Julian Alvarez
We are delighted to confirm the arrival of Julian Alvarez! 💙#ManCity pic.twitter.com/B9PiWVi3Pd— Manchester City (@ManCity) July 8, 2022
Man Utd set to hijack Brobbey deal from Ajax
According to BILD, Manchester United are preparing to hijack Ajax's plans to sign striker Brian Brobbey.
Brobbey was signed by RB Leipzig from Ajax in 2021, but the striker struggled to fit in with the German team. The 20-year-old striker was then re-signed by Erik ten Hag on a loan, and he made important contributions to their Eredivisie title victory.
This summer, Ajax sought to permanently sign Brobbey back, but Man Utd have stepped in with Erik ten Hag and the Dutch striker in contact with one another.
Omar Richards to undergo Medical with Forest today
Omar Richards is expected to have a medical with Nottingham Forest today in preparation for his permanent transfer from Bayern Munich, according to the Athletic.
It is believed that a fee in the region of €8.5 million plus add-ons was accepted by the German champions for the transfer of the 24-year-old.
If the transfer moves forward as planned, Richards is anticipated to sign a four-year deal with Steve Cooper's newly promoted side.
Ajax confirm Steven Bergwijn
𝙎𝙀𝙑𝙀𝙉 𝘽𝙀𝙍𝙂𝙒𝙄𝙅𝙉 ❼ pic.twitter.com/XmcCRmPdJW— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 8, 2022
Man Utd make new €50m bid for Lisandro Martinez (90Min)
According to 90Min, Manchester United have made an improved bid of €50 million (£42m), for priority target, Lisandro Martinez.
Man Utd is confident that their offer satisfies Ajax's requirements, and they anticipate being able to complete the signing soon. It's even thought that there are currently plans in place for a medical.
Arsenal made official approaches to acquire the Argentine international as well, but it now appears that Man Utd will sign the 24-year-old.
Reina returns to Villarreal
Pepe Reina has returned to Villarreal, the club has confirmed.
The veteran goalkeeper, at 39, is not yet ready to hang up his gloves, and has rejoined his former side after his deal lapsed at Lazio.
The shotstopper is likely best remembered for a lengthy stint with Liverpool, but was also a Bundesliga winner with Bayern Munich.
Man Utd set Ajax pair as priority
🚨 Manchester United Have been in contact with Ajax for the transfers of Lisandro Martinez and Antony. These two have become a priority. 🔴#MUFC pic.twitter.com/YYjgB5zoUH— Ekrem KONUR (@Ekremkonur) July 8, 2022
Levitt leaves Man Utd for Dundee
🪄 Our silky Welshman, back where he belongs— Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) July 7, 2022
We are thrilled to announce the signing of Dylan Levitt from @ManUtd on a two-year deal ✍️@DylanLevitt | #UnitedInPursuit
Jovic to fly to Fiorentina
Luka Jović, leaving Madrid in the morning and flying to Florence in order to complete his permanent move to Fiorentina. Deal fully agreed with Real Madrid, 50% sell-on clause confirmed. 🟣🛩 #transfers— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2022
It's definitely over between Jović and Real Madrid.
Findlay nears Philadelphia Union exit
One more piece of Philadelphia Union news: Sources say the club are finalizing the transfer of Scottish defender Stuart Findlay to Oxford United.— Tom Bogert (@tombogert) July 7, 2022
Findlay, 26, never won regular playing time with the Union after arriving ahead of 2021 season, just six starts in total. pic.twitter.com/BVLEumxQFr
Chelsea challenge Man Utd with bid for De Jong (Sport)
Red Devils could lose out on top target
Chelsea have made an offer for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, Sport reports.
The Catalan club are willing to include Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso plus around €60 million in exchange for the Netherlands international, who is wanted by Manchester United.
Di Maria lands in Torino ahead of Juventus move
Angel Di Maria has arrived in Turin to complete his transfer to Juventus.
Video emerged of the Argentina international getting off of a flight in Italy as he prepares to seal a move to the Serie A team.
#Juventus, #DiMaria è atterrato a Torino: domani mattina le visite mediche // Di Maria has landed in Turin, tomorrow morning he’ll undergo his medical at Juventus 🛬⚪️⚫️ @Goalitalia @Goal pic.twitter.com/LredE9e6TG— Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) July 7, 2022
Leeds & AC Milan ready new De Ketelaere offers
Leeds and AC Milan are each preparing a bid to sign Charles De Ketelaere from Club Brugge.
The Mirror says the Premier League side are willing to pay a club-record £32 million to sign him.
The Belgian side rejected an initial bid from Milan but Calciomercato reports the Serie A side are set for more talks with the 21-year-old’s agents and will make an improved offer for him.
PSG want Lewandowski and Scamacca
Paris Saint-Germain are looking to further revolutionise their attack this summer.
Foot Mercato reports the French side want to sign Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and Gianluca Scamacca from Sampdoria.
Reims' rising star Hugo Ekitike is also on their list of targets as they want the 20-year-old to be Kylian Mbappe's understudy.
Richards leaves Bayern for Nottingham Forest
Omar Richards is set to leave Bayern Munich after for Nottingham Forest.
The left-back will return to England after just one season in Germany as Bild reports that a transfer to Forest will soon be completed.