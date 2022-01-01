Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd willing to let Ronaldo leave on loan

Atletico step up Ronaldo pursuit with Griezmann sale (The Times)
Atletico Madrid will put Antoine Griezmann up for sale so that they can fund a move for Cristiano Ronaldo, according to The Times.
The Spanish side are eager to sign the Portuguese attacker from Manchester United but they must make space on their wage budget before they can afford him.
Atalanta in talks to sign Tavares from Arsenal and target Lookman (Sky Sport)
Atalanta are pushing to sign Nuno Tavares from Arsenal this summer, Sky Sport in Italy reports.
The Italian side are in talks with the Gunners and want him on loan with an option to buy him outright.
The Bergamo club are also looking at signing Ademola Lookman from RB Leipzig.
Everton to loan out Patterson
Everton are ready to send Nathan Patterson out on loan for the 2022-23 season.
The Sun reports there are several Championship clubs looking to land the 20-year-old, who was signed for £10 million from Rangers in January.
Man Utd willing to let Ronaldo leave on loan (The Mirror)
Manchester United are prepared to grant Cristiano Ronaldo his wish to leave, but are only willing to let him go on loan, says The Mirror.
The Red Devils are demanding the Portugal star activate the option to extend his contract by 12 months before they will agree to let him move to a Champions League club on a temporary basis.
Leicester want £50m for Newcastle target Barnes
Leicester City have set a £50 million asking price for Harvey Barnes amid interest from Newcastle.
The Sun reports the Foxes will not budge on their demand for a big fee for the 24-year-old winger.