Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd consider permanent Rangnick appointment

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Juve plan new talks over Vlahovic

2022-01-26T23:55:00.000Z

Man Utd consider permanent Rangnick appointment

2022-01-26T23:45:47.000Z

German has impressed club management during interim tenure

Manchester United have put their manager search on hold and are considering Ralf Rangnick as a permanent hire, claims the Sun.

The ex-RB Leipzig man has enjoyed a strong start as interim and will be given until the end of the season to show whether he merits the job.

Ralf Rangnick
(C)Getty Images

Dembele wants to stay at Barca

2022-01-26T23:35:33.000Z

Ousmane Dembele is determined to stay and prove himself at Barcelona, reports Sport.

The Frenchman's agents met with coach Xavi on Tuesday to underline his commitment to the club, as well as his desire to extend his contract beyond this summer.

Lingard furious at collapse of Newcastle move

2022-01-26T23:25:42.000Z

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard was angry to see his proposed loan move to Newcastle United fall through, according to the Daily Mail.

The Magpies management were unwilling to meet United's demands for a temporary move, including a huge bonus should they beat relegation, leading to the collapse of talks.

