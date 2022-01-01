Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Mbappe sets date to complete Real Madrid move

Rangnick addresses Tuchel Man Utd links

2022-03-11T23:55:51.000Z

Chelsea sale cleared to go ahead

2022-03-11T23:45:45.000Z

Chelsea have received a boost in their bid to find new ownership, reports the Mirror.

A government deal struck with the club will allow Roman Abramovich to complete a swift sale despite the sanctions imposed on the Russian businessman.

Mbappe sets date to complete Real Madrid move (Marca)

2022-03-11T23:35:46.000Z

The French star will seal the much-anticipated transfer by next Friday

Kylian Mbappe will sign for Real Madrid within the next week, claims Marca.

Talks with the Paris Saint-Germain striker have stepped up in recent days following his club's Champions League defeat to the Blancos, and he is now ready to make the move official.

Man City close on £100m Haaland transfer (Daily Mail)

2022-03-11T23:25:55.000Z

Citizens will beat out Barca and PSG for striker's signature

Manchester City are set to win the race for Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland, reports the Daily Mail.

Elite European clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have been linked with the Norwegian's services, but City are now in the driving seat.

Haaland has a buyout clause worth £63 million, but once bonuses and other fees are taken into consideration the total value of the transfer could reach £100m.