Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool not looking to land Pulisic

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Chelsea yet to move for Rabiot

2022-06-23T14:45:00.000Z

Adrien Rabiot wants to leave Juventus for the Premier League, but The Telegraph says Chelsea are yet to make a move.

Thomas Tuchel is said to be a big fan of the French midfielder, who could be made available for as little as £15 million ($18m) this summer.

Real could move for Dybala

2022-06-23T14:30:00.000Z

Inter have not yet tied up a deal for Paulo Dybala and Tuttosport claims that Real Madrid may yet steal in.

Atletico Madrid are also said to be keen on the Argentine forward, but two La Liga heavyweights need to move unwanted forwards out before bringing reinforcements in.

Dembele set to sign new Barcelona contractual

2022-06-23T14:15:00.000Z

Ousmane Dembele is ready to complete a U-turn on his future plans at Barcelona and sign a new contract, reports AS.

The World Cup-winning France international is set to free agency this summer, but could now commit to fresh terms at Camp Nou.

West Ham still rivalling Man Utd for Ward-Prowse

2022-06-23T14:00:00.000Z

Manchester United have been linked with Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, but GiveMeSport claims that West Ham are also very keen.

The Saints will not be parting with an England international without a fight, though, and are set to have set a £75 million ($92m) asking price.

Real to make part-exchange offer for Barella

2022-06-23T13:45:00.000Z

Real Madrid are willing to include Dani Ceballos and Nacho Fernandez in a bid to prise Nico Barella away from Inter, claims CMW.

The Blancos remain in the market for midfield reinforcements and are looking for a part-exchange agreement that would allow them to land an Italy international.

Arsenal prioritise Jesus & Raphinha

2022-06-23T13:30:00.000Z

Gabriel Jesus and Raphinha are now the priority targets for Arsenal, claims CaughtOffside.

That means that any interest being shown in Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans is set to be shelved for now.

Man Utd to table improved offer for De Jong (Manchester Evening News)

2022-06-23T13:15:00.000Z

Frenkie de Jong remains a top target for Manchester United in the summer transfer window, with the Manchester Evening News reporting that an improved offer is set to be tabled.

Erik ten Hag is eager to be reunited with the former Ajax midfielder at Old Trafford, but the Red Devils are yet to meet Barcelona’s asking for the Netherlands international.

Chelsea considering de Ligt

2022-06-23T13:00:00.000Z

Chelsea are interested in Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, reports Sky Sports.

The 22-year-old has a £103 million (€120 million) release clause in his contract at Juventus, which expires in 2024, and the club will only consider offers close to that figure.

Given the departures of Antonio Rudger and Andreas Christensen this summer, Chelsea are eager to bring in defensive reinforcements.

Wolves value Barca and Man Utd target Neves at £70m

2022-06-23T12:00:00.000Z

The Telegraph reports that Wolves will demand £70 million from any club interested in signing Ruben Neves.

European giants Manchester United and Barcelona are both said to be interested in the Portuguese international.

The 25-year-old still has two years left on his contract with Wolves, which he signed in 2018.

Tottenham end Jesus interest as Arsenal close in

2022-06-23T11:30:00.000Z

According to the Evening Standard, Tottenham have withdrawn from the race for Gabriel Jesus, leaving Arsenal to complete the transfer of their priority attacking target.

Spurs are looking to strengthen their forward line this transfer window and have expressed strong interest in Raphinha and Richarlison over Jesus.

Newcastle pull out of Hugo Ekitike deal

2022-06-23T10:30:00.000Z

Newcastle United have withdrawn their bid to sign French talent Hugo Ekitike from Stade Reims, according to 90min.

Personal terms had been agreed upon with the 20-year-old, and Newcastle's bid had been accepted by Reims.

However, negotiations with the player's agent, who demanded additional costs and payments, proved too difficult to overcome, and therefore Newcastle have now backed out of the deal.

Liverpool youngster Koumetio makes loan move to Austria Vienna

2022-06-23T10:00:00.000Z

Man City set to sign second choice keeper Moreno

2022-06-23T09:00:00.000Z

According to Kicker, Ortega Moreno is set to join Manchester City and become the Premier League champions' second choice goalkeeper behind Ederson. 

The 29-year-old has been Arminia Bielefeld's first choice goalkeeper since re-joining them in 2017, however his contract with the German club has now expired, making him a free agent.

Witsel set to join Atletico Madrid

2022-06-23T08:30:00.000Z

Liverpool not looking to land Pulisic (CBS Sports)

2022-06-23T08:00:00.000Z

Liverpool may be in the market for another attacker, with Sadio Mane departing, but CBS Sports claims that no interest has been shown in Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic.

The USMNT star has been linked with a move to Anfield for some time, with his qualities considered to be perfect for Jurgen Klopp, but no approach from Merseyside has been made.

Date set for Sterling transfer decision

2022-06-23T07:30:00.000Z

Raheem Sterling will make a decision on his future before Manchester City head to the United States for a pre-season tour, reports the Manchester Evening News.

With the England international forward attracting interest from Chelsea, he has until the middle of July in which to make a definitive call on his transfer intentions.

Hoever leaves Wolves for PSV loan

2022-06-23T07:13:01.754Z

Chelsea & Spurs put off by Saint-Maximin asking price

2022-06-23T07:00:00.000Z

Chelsea and Tottenham have shown interest in Newcastle winger, but the Daily Mail claims that both sides have been put off by the Magpies' asking price.

Two London rivals are said to have been informed than an enigmatic French winger would cost £40 million ($49m) in the summer transfer window.

Forest closing in on Man Utd keeper Henderson

2022-06-23T06:45:00.000Z

Express Sport claims that Dean Henderson is close to completing a loan move from Manchester United to Nottingham Forest.

The Reds had been hoping to include a purchase option in that agreement, but those at Old Trafford have asked for such a clause to be removed and a compromise has now been reached.

Pepe wants to leave Arsenal

2022-06-23T06:30:00.000Z

Nicolas Pepe is looking for a way out of Arsenal, claims football.london.

The Ivorian winger has struggled to make an impact with the Gunners on the back of a big-money move from Lille and is eager to start afresh elsewhere in a deal that could suit all parties.

Liverpool still hoping for Salah stay

2022-06-23T06:00:00.000Z

With Sadio Mane gone, Liverpool remain determined to get Mohamed Salah tied down on a new contract.

The Liverpool Echo reports on that process, with the Reds hoping a compromise can be reached with a talismanic figure that allows him to remain at Anfield.

Pogba closing in on Juve return (Romano)

2022-06-22T22:45:00.000Z

Man Utd willing to sell Williams

2022-06-22T22:30:00.000Z

Manchester United are happy to sell Brandon Williams, with the defender deemed surplus to requirements at Old Trafford, per The Sun.

The full-back was a semi-regular presence under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer before spending last season on loan at Norwich.

But the 21-year-old could be shown the door in order to help him pick up regular game-time.

Arsenal still after Jesus and Raphinha

2022-06-22T22:00:00.000Z