Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid want £50m Sterling after Mbappe snub

Raheem Sterling Manchester City 2021-22
AC Milan offer Tomori new contract

2022-05-24T01:00:36.000Z

AC Milan will offer Fikayo Tomori a new contract after his key role in their Serie A title iwn.

Tomori has three years left on his contract but The Telegraph reports the Rossoneri hope to tie him to an improved deal.

Celtic agree Carter-Vickers deal

2022-05-24T00:00:57.000Z

Celtic are set to complete the signing of Cameron Carter-Vickers for £6 million.

Daily Record reports the Scottish champions reached an agreement with the centre-back and will snap him up on a permanent basis from Tottenham after impressing on loan in Glasgow.

Real Madrid want £50m Sterling after Mbappe snub (Daily Star)

2022-05-23T22:47:02.000Z

Blancos to test Man City with summer bid

Real Madrid are plotting a summer move for Raheem Sterling this summer, the Daily Star claims.

The Spanish side will make a £50 million bid for the Manchester City man as they look to strengthen their attack after Kylian Mbappe turned them down to stay at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mane wants Bayern move (Sky Sports)

2022-05-23T22:45:00.000Z

Pearce steps down at West Ham

2022-05-23T22:30:00.000Z

Tottenham to make six signings

2022-05-23T22:20:17.000Z

Tottenham will bring six new players in this summer to help Antonio Conte strengthen the team, The Telegraph says.

The Premier League side hope to convince the Italian coach to stay and are promising to back him by investing in the squad.

Januzaj alternative for Raphinha at Barca

2022-05-23T22:00:00.000Z

Adnan Januzaj has emerged as a candidate over Raphinha for Barcelona, claims Sport.

The Real Sociedad star has left on a free transfer and is seeking a new team.

Given the price hike Barca face in pursuit of Leeds star Raphinha, they could turn their gaze upon the Belgium star instead.