Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Monaco hold firm on €70m price for Liverpool target Tchouameni

Aurelien Tchouameni Monaco 2022
Monaco won't budge on Tchouameni price

2022-05-06T23:00:00.000Z

Man City interested in Pogba (Daily Mail)

2022-05-06T22:45:00.000Z

Citizens eye Man Utd star

Manchester City are considering a move for Paul Pogba on a free transfer when the Manchester United star sees his deal run out at Old Trafford this summer, says the Daily Mail.

The France international could become one of a select group of players to cross the divide in the city from red to blue - and would arguably become the most infamous one to do so if any deal was struck.

Pep Guardiola wishes to bolster his central midfield options and Pogba - who cost a world record fee at the time of his return to United in 2016 - could well be the man.

Mendes clause yet to be triggered

2022-05-06T22:15:00.000Z

Bale still in D.C. United contact

2022-05-06T22:00:00.000Z