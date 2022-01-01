Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid to give Tchouameni five-year deal

Caldara set for AC Milan exit
#Monza and #Bologna are interested in Mattia #Caldara, who could leave #ACMilan in summer on a permanent deal. #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 30, 2022
Inter optimistic about Mkhitaryan talks
#Inter are confident to try to close Henrikh #Mkhitaryan’s signing as a free agent. Ready a contract until 2024 (€3,5M/year). #transfers— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 30, 2022
PSG officially trigger Mendes option
Excl: Paris Saint-Germain have now officially triggered buy option clause for Nuno Mendes, comunication has arrived to Sporting with an official letter from PSG. 100% done. 🚨🇵🇹 #PSG— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2022
Nuno Mendes [here with his agent Miguel Pinho in Paris] becomes PSG player for €40m fee. pic.twitter.com/UIsIiRYQYk
Bayern make Laimer push
Bayern are still leading the race to sign Konrad Laimer. Talks ongoing with an opening proposal around €18/20m ready on the table - he’s still a top target. 🔴 #FCBayern— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2022
Leipzig will try to keep Laimer but Nagelsmann really wants him, as revealed three weeks ago ⤵️👀 https://t.co/731HUU9b9B
Real Madrid to give Tchouameni five-year deal (Marca)
Blancos also hope to knock down €80m asking price
Real Madrid will hand Aurelien Tchouameni a five-year contract once his transfer from Monaco is completed, according to Marca.
The 22-year-old's move is almost done, the report says, although the Blancos are attempting to reduce the fee they pay the French side.