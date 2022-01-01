Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Huge crowds greet Pogba ahead of Juventus medical

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Pogba arrives for Juventus medical

2022-07-09T07:52:47.806Z

And listen to those cheers! 🙌🙌

Is Pogba making a mistake?

2022-07-09T07:03:27.905Z

Paul Pogba heading back to Juventus seems to be being celebrated on all sides, but then didn't the same thing happen when he returned to Manchester United?

GOAL's Mark Doyle reports on why this homecoming might not be all that it's cracked up to be...

#PogBack day begins in Turin

2022-07-09T06:25:08.700Z

Fans are already out in force outside Juventus' medical centre as they prepare to welcome Paul Pogba back to the club later on today...

Barca close on Dembele & Raphinha double signing (Fabrizio Romano)

2022-07-08T22:45:53.000Z

Lampard lines up two new Everton signings

2022-07-08T22:35:49.000Z

Everton boss Frank Lampard is keen to complete deals for two new faces, reports the Mirror.

Southampton star Kyle Walker-Peters and Chelsea prospect Armando Broja are both close to Goodison Park, but Everton must first be cleared to resume spending by the Premier League.

Rooney set for DC United return

2022-07-08T22:25:33.000Z

Wayne Rooney is considering a surprise return to MLS and DC United, reports the Daily Mail.

Rooney resigned from Derby County this summer and could now become the head coach at the American club, where he enjoyed a spell as a player.

Alvarez leaves Argentina en route to become Man City player

2022-07-08T22:07:55.205Z