Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ajax raise Antony demands to £84m amid Man Utd interest

GOAL takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from around the world

Updated
Antony Ajax react 2021-22
Tottenham loan out Scarlett

2022-07-27T22:57:47.408Z

Bayern snap up Barcelona prospect

2022-07-27T22:10:00.000Z

Ajax raise Antony demands to £84m (Daily Mail)

2022-07-27T22:00:00.000Z

Dutch club trying to price out Red Devils

Ajax have increased their demands for Antony to £84 million, according to the Daily Mail.

That's a significant bump on their prior valuation and an indication that they will be willing to hold strong this summer as they fight off interest from Manchester United.