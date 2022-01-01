Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea plot second Gordon approach after £40m bid rejected

Former Real Madrid midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has criticised Barcelona for their handling of Frenkie de Jong's contract. The Dutchman - who is a target for Chelsea and Manchester United - is currently owed €17m (£14m/$17m) in deferred wages by La Blaugrana.

"You can't treat people like this. Frenkie earns too much? You sign a contract and then you fulfil the contract or leave on good terms, but not like this. This is mafia and they have to get punished," Van der Vaart said, as reported by the Mirror.