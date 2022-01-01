Galaxy sign Parma midfielder
Bringing his talents to the City of Dreams.— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) July 6, 2022
Bienvenido, @gastonbrugman 🇺🇾✨ pic.twitter.com/OIaOPYC57H
Lingard bound for MLS?
Jesse Lingard is set to travel to the U.S. to hold discussions with multiple MLS clubs about the possibility of coming to the league, reports ESPN.
The former Manchester United midfielder is a free agent and has drawn interest from West Ham and Everton.
However, he is also the subject of interest from MLS in what has been described as "ground-breaking" deals.
Forest not fussed for Kean
Nottingham Forest are not interested in Moise Kean despite rumours from Italy, they are focused on different targets. 🔴 #NFFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2022
No agreement close yet for Neco Williams - he’s a target alongside Omar Richards but both deals are still not agreed.
Lavia in at Saints
✍️ #SaintsFC is delighted to confirm the signing of midfielder @RomeoLavia on a five-year deal from #ManCity:— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) July 6, 2022
Dagba extends PSG stay
PSG is pleased to announce the contract extension of Colin Dagba, now linked to the capital club until June 30, 2025.— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 6, 2022
The full-back will go on loan to @RCSA until the end of the 2022-2023 season.
Mandanda out at Marseille
𝘼𝙪 𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙤𝙞𝙧 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙫𝙚 🤝— Olympique de Marseille 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@OM_English) July 6, 2022
After 6️⃣1️⃣3️⃣ games defending the Olympic colors, Steve leaves for a new challenge.
Good luck with the rest of your career @SteveMandanda pic.twitter.com/ID8UtjaH6T
Afena-Gyan pens new Roma deal
Forward Felix Afena-Gyan has signed a new long-term contract with the club! 📑— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 6, 2022
Congratulations, Felix! 💪#ASRoma | @ohenegyanfelix9
USMNT star Adams signs for Leeds
Leeds United have announced the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams, with the USMNT international making the switch to join the Premier League outfit.
The 23-year-old will reunite with his former boss Jesse Marsch at Elland Road as a successor to club icon Kalvin Phillips, following the latter's move to Manchester City.
The arrival of Adams is the latest influx of American talent to link up with Leeds, who are in the process of reshaping their squad after surviving a dramatic relegation battle to avoid the drop back to the Championship on the final day of last season.
Witsel in at Atletico
🇧🇪 Axel Witsel is a new Red & White player!— Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) July 6, 2022
🔴⚪ The Belgian international has signed with our club for one season.
👋 #WelcomeWitsel!
➡ https://t.co/nmK1eeYAwr pic.twitter.com/gkob3ZT6km
Dortmund sign Haller from Ajax
Borussia Dortmund is excited to announce the signing of Sébastien Haller from Ajax on a contract until 2026! ✍️ pic.twitter.com/Ppu8jclVvs— Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) July 6, 2022
Real Betis legend Joaquin pens new one-year deal
📣 OFFICIAL | The youngster @joaquinarte extends his contract with #RealBetis until 2023 👦🌟— Real Betis Balompié (@RealBetis_en) July 6, 2022
One year more of 𝗟𝗘𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗗! 🙌😃
➡ https://t.co/5mv8Y9tD2P pic.twitter.com/5cu21zwWV3
Cadiz announce Chust signing
OFICIAL | Acuerdo con el @realmadrid para el traspaso de Víctor Chust.— Cádiz Club de Fútbol (@Cadiz_CF) July 6, 2022
¡Bienvenido de nuevo @ChustVictor! 💛
Barca are getting seriously fed up with Man Utd 😠
Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed that offers have been made for Frenkie de Jong but reiterated that the club do not want to sell him.
Manchester United are trying to sign the Netherlands international and GOAL confirmed previously that they are closing in on an agreement with the Catalan giants over a deal.
After stressing last week that the 25-year-old would not be sold, Laporta again issued a warning to interested parties but did acknowledge that there have been approaches for the player.
Man Utd's Pereira to undergo Fulham medical tomorrow
Andreas Pereira deal update. Medical will take place tomorrow in London, Andreas will sign with Fulham until June 2026 - with option for further season. Solomon medical, done. 🚨⚪️⚫️ #FulhamFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 6, 2022
Manchester United have signed all the paperworks for £10m plus £3m add ons deal. pic.twitter.com/JnBiwzjO0f
Nottingham Forest working to sign Williams and Richards
The Athletic reports that Nottingham Forest are working on permanent deals to sign Bayern Munich's Omar Richards and Liverpool's Neco Williams.
Given that he often plays a three-man defence, head coach Steve Cooper had highlighted the wide defensive positions as important areas to enhance before Forest's return to the Premier League. The addition of the two players would expand Cooper's options at wing-back.
The newly promoted side hope to have the deals wrapped up by this weekend.
Fabianski extends contract at West Ham
We are pleased to confirm that @LukaszFabianski has signed a contract extension until the summer of 2023, with an option to extend for a further year. ✍️⚒— West Ham United (@WestHam) July 6, 2022
Crystal Palace leading the race for Morgan Gibbs-White
Crystal Palace are currently the frontrunners to sign Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves, according to 90min.
After a standout season on loan with Sheffield United in the Championship, the 22-year-old has become one of England's most highly sought-after young forwards.
He rejected a new contract offer from his parent club Wolves, who are now willing to let him go as long as their £20 million asking price is fulfilled.
Lavia posts farewell message amid Southampton move
Tottenham on the verge of Spence signing (Telegraph)
Tottenham Hotspur are closing in on the £15 million signing of Djed Spence, according to the Telegraph.
After weeks of negotiations, Spurs and Championship club Middlesbrough are edging closer to an agreement in principle for the England under-21 international, and they anticipate concluding the deal before this weekend.
The 21-year-old has been one of Antonio Conte's top targets this summer, and it is believed he will complete a medical in time to travel to South Korea with Tottenham for their preseason tour before the team departs on Saturday.
Pogba & Di Maria to Juventus nears completion
Juventus are set to complete a double swoop for Angel Di Maria and Paul Pogba this week, with the star pair poised to head to Turin in the coming days to close their transfers to Allianz Stadium, GOAL understands.
The Bianconeri will eagerly welcome the Argentina forward and France midfielder in a pair of free agent moves, with the former having exited Paris Saint-Germain and the latter having departed Manchester United.
For Pogba, it will represent an emotional homecoming to the club he left in 2016, having first come to Juve from United in the early stages of his senior career. Di Maria, meanwhile, will hope to enjoy more minutes after others surpassed him in the pecking order in Paris.
Bergwijn’s move to Ajax imminent
According to the Athletic, Ajax and Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement for the transfer of Steven Bergwijn, who will cost the Dutch club €30 million, with a medical set to take place today.
Due to the lack of starting time he was receiving under new manager Antonio Conte, the winger stated his desire to leave the north London club at the beginning of May.
The 24-year-old will return to the Eredivisie, where he previously spent six seasons playing for Ajax's rivals PSV. He's anticipated to agree to a five-year contract with the Dutch champions.
Leeds make €35m for De Ketelaere who wants Milan move
Leeds United have made a bid worth €35 million (£29m) for Club Brugge's Charles De Ketelaere, though he has his sights set on Serie A champions Milan, according to HLN.
The 21-year-old is certain that a transfer to Milan is what he wants after speaking with the team's technical director, Paulo Maldini.
The Serie A giants however have yet to make an offer that Club Brugge would accept, so Leeds' offer is currently the best one on the table for the Belgian midfielder.
Bellanova completes loan move to Inter
✍️ + 📄 = Raoul Bellanova ☑️🖤💙#ForzaInter #WelcomeRaoul pic.twitter.com/b8DrMmS0sl— Inter (@Inter) July 6, 2022
Franck Kessie arrives for his Barca medical
Kessie ready for his medical exams ✅ pic.twitter.com/90UQCvcPyZ— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 6, 2022
Toronto FC close in on ex-Juve midfielder Bernardeschi
Toronto FC are progressing in talks to sign Federico Bernardeschi on a free transfer. Deal not fully completed yet - but the Italian’s the main target 🇨🇦🇮🇹 #TorontoFC— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2022
Alejandro Pozuelo will leave Toronto in the next hours to join Inter Miami as DP, done deal as reported earlier. pic.twitter.com/8K0kR7IPIO
Barca's Mingueza wanted by Girona & Monza
Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza is wanted by Girona and Monza - according to Marca.
Xavi is eager to offload the 23-year-old and Girona want to give him the chance to remain in Spain, but won't pay his €10 million asking price.
Italian outfit Monza are now poised to win the race for Mingueza, who played just 19 La Liga games for Barca in 2021-22.
Bayern target Osimhen
Bayern Munich have identified Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as a transfer target - according to Corriere dello Sport.
The German champions are willing to pay up to €100 million (£86m/$102m) for the 23-year-old's services this summer.
Osimhen has scored 24 goals in 51 Serie A outings for Napoli since joining the club from Lille two years ago.
Jorginho agent discusses Chelsea contract renewal
Chelsea midfielder Jorginho looks set to stay through the summer window after his agent revealed that finding a contract extension with the club was a "priority", with plans afoot to hold discussions about a renewal.
The Italy international has been a star performer for the Blues since his arrival, and was at the heart of their run to the 2020-21 Champions League Final, where he guided them to victory before repeating the trick with the Azzurri at Euro 2020.
A difficult 2021-22 season at Stamford Bridge had sparked some speculation over potentially bringing his time to a close in London however, with a return to his home country suggested by his agent - but now it looks as if the playmaker will be poised to stay.
Inter quote Shakespeare in Lukaku announcement video
Grazie a William Shakespeare per le parole.— Inter (@Inter) July 5, 2022
Oh Romelu, Romelu, bentornato a casa. 🌹 #WelcomeRomelu #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/nWg7IBbGoO
Chelsea starlet Broja set for exit?
Chelsea starlet Armando Broja will not be given a chance with the club during the pre-season, according to Ora News.
Thomas Tuchel says he would prefer Broja to stay back in London during pre-season after Broja shined for Southampton while on loan last season.
Broja, meanwhile, has told the club he would like to leave if he is not part of Tuchel's pre-season plans.
Pozuelo bound for Miami
Toronto FC are set to trade Alejandro Pozuelo to Inter Miami, reports ESPN.
Miami will pay $150,000 in General Allocation Money to sign the 2020 MLS MVP.
The move will free up a Designated Player spot that can be used to sign TFC target Federico Bernardeshi.
Ibrahimovic set for Milan return (Romano)
Decision comes despite serious injury
Zlatan Ibrahimović has decided to extend his contract with AC Milan! Zlatan will continue for one more season, agreement in place until June 2023. 🚨🇸🇪 #ACMilan @SkySport— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 5, 2022
Ibrahimović suffered knee injury and his recovery will take 6/7 months but he will accept lower salary. pic.twitter.com/4SBcxgBBgV