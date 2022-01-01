Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Cucurella still pushing for Man City move

Blackpool have completed a deal to sign Canadian international Theo Corbeanu on loan from Wolves, the club announced.

Corbeanu, who has earned six caps for Canada, has signed a new deal with Wolves ahead of the loan.

“This is a Club with a lot of history and big ambitions," Corbeanu said. "I’m really excited to get started here. I spoke to Connor Ronan, a team-mate of mine at Wolves, about making this move and he had only good things to say about the Club.

“I’m now looking forward to playing here in front of all the fans, trying to make a name for myself and helping Blackpool get in a good position for the season.”