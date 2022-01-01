Transfer and rumours LIVE: Man Utd rival PSG for Dembele

Red Devils could hijack PSG bid for striker

Manchester United have made a late move to sign Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele from under the noses of PSG, according to Footmercato.

PSG have already verbally agreed a deal with Barca to sign the French winger but United have now made contact with the player's entourage.

The Red Devils are on the lookout for forward players after loaning out Anthony Martial with Donny van de Beek and Jesse Lingard set to follow. Mason Greenwood will also be unavailable for the forseeable future after he was suspended.