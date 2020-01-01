Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd 'optimistic' of keeping Pogba

Former defender Rio Ferdinand would love to see both Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have been linked with both players but Ferdinand has doubts whether either will actually make the move.

"Would I take Harry Kane now? Of course you would,” Ferdinand said on Instagram Live. "This geezer scores goals but I don’t see letting Harry Kane go. And with Mourinho there, I don’t see Mourinho letting him go to Man Utd.

"I would take Sancho all day..whether we’ll get him, though. Great player, great potential, English, he’s brilliant."