Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Traore determined to complete Spurs switch

AZ captain Teun Koopmeiners has confirmed he is joining Atalanta.

The midfielder was in tears as he waved goodbye to the Dutch side's fans after they beat Heerenveen 3-1 on Sunday.

Koopmeiners, who will sign a five-year deal with the Serie A side, said after the game: "It was a crazy situation. At the hotel I heard it was all clear. I was brought in as a midfielder, but it's nice that I can also play in defence."