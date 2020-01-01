Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal keen on Basaksehir midfielder

'Aouar move to Juve prevented by Bernardeschi'
The in-demand Lyon midfielder was reportedly on the brink of joining the Italian champions
Long term Arsenal target Houssem Aouar was on the verge of moving to Juventus in the summer only for Federico Bernardeschi to scupper the move, according to L'Equipe.
Lyon midfielder Aouar has been a target for many top level European sides, and the Italian champions are said to have had a deal in place. However, due to tight finances, the deal hinged on winger Bernardeschi agreeing to move to the French club on loan in exchange.
L'Equipe claim that the Italy international winger was not keen on moving to Lyon and turned down the move - hence preventing Juve from signing Aouar.
'Brozovic-Parades swap deal almost completed on deadline day'
Inter and PSG almost concluded a swap deal involving midfielders Marcelo Brozovic and Leandro Paredes, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
Croatia international Brozovic has been a key figure in Antonio Conte's 3-5-2 formation for the Milan side, but they were reportedly ready to let him leave for Paris in the summer.
'Jese negotiating for PSG release'
PSG are in advanced talks with Jese Rodriguez over the mutual termination of his contract, according to Le Parisien.
The 27-year-old's contract expires this summer, but with the former Real Madrid youngster having played only 22 minutes this season, he and the Ligue 1 champions are said to be working on an early release.
Arsenal keen on Basaksehir midfielder
Berkay Ozcan has impressed with the Turkish champions this season
Arsenal are one of a number of Premier League clubs keen on signing Basaksehir midfielder Berkay Ozcan, according to Transfermarkt.
The 22-year-old only moved to the Turkish champions from Hamburg in the summer, but has impressed with the Istanbul outfit during their Champions League campaign.
He has made 15 appearances this campaign, including in Basaksehir's 2-1 Champions League win over Manchester United.
Nice sack Vieira after string of poor results
🔴 L’#OGCNice se sépare de Patrick Vieirahttps://t.co/xrdXBQMIRB— OGC Nice (@ogcnice) December 4, 2020
PSG youngster pens four-year deal
Paris Saint-Germain's 18-year-old centre-back Timothee Pembele has penned a new deal that ties him to the club until 2024.
Le Paris Saint-Germain est heureux d’annoncer la prolongation du contrat de Timothée Pembélé jusqu’au 30 juin 2024. ✍️— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) December 4, 2020
Le Club souhaite à Timothée le meilleur dans la suite de sa carrière professionnelle sous le maillot Rouge et Bleu.
🔴🔵 #ICICESTPARIS
How Messi almost signed for Cadiz
Lionel Messi has spent his entire senior career with Barcelona, but his break-out with the first-team could have been delayed had it not been for a few factors...
Chilwell form key to Rice capture
The success of Ben Chilwell at Chelsea could be key to the club sanctioning the purchase of Declan Rice from West Ham, the Telegraph reports.
It is claimed that The Blues hierarchy were reticent to spend big on Chilwell but that Frank Lampard rejected all other options put forward by the club.
With the former Leicester left-back having hit the ground running, however, the head coach looks to be in a good position ahead of future transfer chats with his bosses.
With N'Golo Kante now 30 and Chelsea not having a natural defensive midfielder coming through the ranks, Rice remains Lampard's top target.
Gattuso has agreed new Napoli deal – Giuntoli
Gennaro Gattuso has agreed a new contract with Serie A side Napoli, according to director Cristiano Giuntoli.
Messi deal will convince Neymar to sign new contract
Neymar will sign a new contract at Paris Saint-Germain if the French giants complete a deal for Lionel Messi, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The Brazilian forward has expressed a desire to be reunited with his former Barcelona team-mate, with the Ligue 1 champions now in the process of exploring that option.
Chelsea decide to sell Kepa
Origi & Shaqiri put up for sale
Arsenal & Liverpool plotting Bissouma bids
Gunners & Reds watching Seagulls star
Arsenal and Liverpool are mulling over January bids for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, claims talkSPORT.
The Mali international continues to catch the eye on a Premier League stage and could be offered a route out of the Amex Stadium in 2021.
White ignoring transfer talk
Brighton defender Ben White is, according to his manager Graham Potter, ignoring the transfer talk that continues to rage around him.
Potter has said of a man who has been linked with Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea: "He gets down with his work. He was totally professional in the summer, despite the noise outside which you cannot control.
"He is a smart guy. We will try to help him enjoy his football as that is the most important thing."
Portland Timbers land Claudio Bravo
Argentine left-back Claudio Bravo has joined the Portland Timbers from Banfield in a $1 million deal, according to ESPN.
The 23-year-old is waiting on a permit before his move to the MLS side can be confirmed.
Man Utd outline transfer strategy ahead of January window
Manchester United executive vice chairman Ed Woodward has suggested the club will not be very active in the January transfer window as he again outlined the board’s backing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
The transfer window opens again in a matter of weeks and Solskjaer has so far refused to be drawn on whether or not the club will be bringing in additional players but, did say last week he didn’t expect many ins and outs.
Historically, United prefer to do their business in the summer windows but did bring in Bruno Fernandes, who was a target for last summer, in January after he became available. And, Woodward has suggested it will be a similar approach this time around with the club focusing on the summer window.
LAFC sign right-back Farfan
LAFC have signed right-back Marco Farfan from the Portland Timbers, ESPN reports.
The 22-year-old made 37 appearances for the Timbers and LAFC hope he can help strengthen their defence.
West Ham delay contract talks with Moyes
West Ham have frozen contract talks with David Moyes and their key players for the time being.
The Daily Mail claims the London side are waiting to find out when supporters can return to home matches and so they will not open formal contract talks until 2021.
Napoli plot January bid for Chelsea midfielder Gilmour
Serie A side to offload Lobotka to make space
Billy Gilmour is expected to be the subject of a January bid from Napoli, says Calciomercato.it.
The Serie A side want to land the midfielder on loan with an option to buy him and they are willing to make room in the squad by offloading Stanislav Lobotka.
Man City close to £18m Sarmiento signing
Manchester City look set to sign Dario Sarmiento from Estudiantes in a deal worth around £18 million ($24m).
TodoFichajes claims the Premier League giants are close to an agreement with the Argentine side over a deal for the 17-year-old winger.
He could quickly be sent on loan to another club to gain experience before he becomes part of Pep Guardiola’s squad.
Atletico make Milik top priority
Atletico Madrid are lining up a January bid for Arkadiusz Milik, AS reports.
The Rojiblancos need to invest in a new striker next month and have long been linked to the Poland international.
Tottenham and Everton are also said to be after the Napoli striker, but Atletico have him at the top of their list of targets.
Real Madrid make Pochettino contact
Argentine coach could take Zidane’s place this season
Real Madrid have been in contact with Mauricio Pochettino about replacing Zinedine Zidane at the helm.
The pressure on the French coach increased this week after his side were beaten by Shakhtar in the Champions League.
Pochettino is the top candidate to replace him and Sport says talks are already underway.
Betis not considering rehiring ex-Barca boss Setien
Quique Setien has been tipped for a return to Real Betis, but the club have no interest in putting him in charge.
Setien spent two years in charge of Betis before he left for Barcelona, who sacked him earlier this year.
Betis boss Manuel Pellegrini has come under pressure recently and is said to be facing the sack, but Mundo Deportivo denies that Setien is among the contenders to replace him.
West Ham deal for Ibsen nears completion
West Ham are close to completing the £1.2 million signing of Frederik Alves Ibsen from Silkeborg.
Sky Sports reports the two teams agreed a fee for the defender in October and he recently flew to London to discuss personal terms.
Work and residence permits are all that stand in the way of the deal being confirmed.
Marseille in talks to extend Amavi’s contract
Andre Villas-Boas has confirmed Marseille want to tie Jordan Amavi to a new contract.
The 26-year-old winger’s current deal expires at the end of the season but sporting director Pablo Longoria is already in talks with him.
“Pablo is speaking with his entourage to extend it. I hope it will happen,” the Marseille manager said. “He made a good start to the season despite a few mistakes. We are counting on him.”
Celtic get boost in Colley chase
Celtic’s hopes of signing Omar Colley from Sampdoria have been given a boost, according to Sky Sports.
The Scottish side enquired about the 28-year-old centre-back in the summer transfer window, but were put off by the £11 million asking price.
The Gambia international has fallen out of favour at Sampdoria this season, however, and the club have dropped their asking price.