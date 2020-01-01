Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal keen on Basaksehir midfielder

The in-demand Lyon midfielder was reportedly on the brink of joining the Italian champions

Long term target Houssem Aouar was on the verge of moving to in the summer only for Federico Bernardeschi to scupper the move, according to L'Equipe.

midfielder Aouar has been a target for many top level European sides, and the Italian champions are said to have had a deal in place. However, due to tight finances, the deal hinged on winger Bernardeschi agreeing to move to the French club on loan in exchange.

L'Equipe claim that the international winger was not keen on moving to Lyon and turned down the move - hence preventing Juve from signing Aouar.