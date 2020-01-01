Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG begin Messi talks

Thiago Silva says farewell to PSG ahead of Chelsea move
Thiago Silva took to social media on Wednesday to bid farewell to the Paris Saint-Germain faithful ahead of his anticipated move to Chelsea.
Silva joined PSG in 2012 from AC Milan and went on to lead the French side to seven Ligue 1 titles in eight seasons, part of a total haul of 23 trophies during his time at Parc des Princes.
But the Brazil defender was not offered a fresh contract at the end of his current deal, instead signing a temporary extension which came to an end with PSG's defeat to Bayern Munich in Sunday's Champions League final, the first in the club's history.
Watford's Doucoure wants Everton move
Man Utd still chasing Grealish
The Red Devils haven't given up
Manchester United remain in contact with Astom Villa over a potential move for Jack Grealish, according to the Daily Mail.
Grealish is valued at £80 million ($105m) and the Red Devils are considering including goalkeeper Sergio Romero in a deal to sign the attacker.
AC Milan closing in on Diaz
Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz is poised to join AC Milan, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The two clubs have agreed to a deal with only Diaz himself left to approve the move.
Diaz, 21, only made 10 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid last season.
PSG begin Messi talks
The Ligue 1 side are hoping to reunite the attacker with Neymar
Paris Saint-Germain have begun conversations with Lionel Messi's representatives as they look to bring the Barcelona star to France, reports Ole.
While Manchester City remain the favourites to sign the Argentine, the Ligue 1 giants have now formally joined the race to add Messi to their star-studded side.