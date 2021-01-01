Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tottenham set £150m Kane price tag as Man Utd and Man City circle

Wenger reveals Arsenal's missed transfer targets
Arsene Wenger says Arsenal could have signed Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer, while also confirming attempts to bring in Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.
Wenger told beIN Sports: "We can talk about Mbappe, I was at his home when he was undecided whether to extend his contract with Monaco.
"He could have come to Arsenal for free. I would say every club is full of histories like that."
Wenger also discussed the Gunners' interest in Ronaldo, Messi and Gerard Pique, while Jamie Vardy was another on the Frenchman's wish list before he ultimately snubbed a switch to north London.
Bale open to Real Madrid return - agent
Gareth Bale "still loves" Real Madrid with a return to Santiago Bernabeu no issue for the Welshman, according to his agent - but Zinedine Zidane may have other ideas about the striker's future.
"He still loves Madrid," Jonathan Barnett told Goal. "He hasn’t problems with the club, it’s a wonderful club. It wouldn’t be a problem [for him to return].
"They just have to decide if they need him back, if he can play for Madrid and all these things. I guess you have to ask Mr. Zidane if he wants him, I don’t think so."
Son shrugs off questions of new contract
Heung-min Son remains tied to a contract through to 2023 at Tottenham and claims to be giving no thought to talk of fresh terms coming his way in north London.
The South Korean forward has said when quizzed on his future: “It's a bit unfair to talk about a new contract at the moment, I am focused on the games and my team and that is the most important thing at the moment. I'm happy to be here and I'm working hard as a player and the team."
Sevilla set sights on Minamino
Takumi Minamino’s lack of game time at Liverpool, and subsequent loan to Southampton, have Sevilla mulling over an approach.
Fichajes report that the Liga outfit are considering a summer swoop for the versatile Japan international forward.
Bielsa expecting to sign Leeds extension
Marcelo Bielsa is, according to AS, expecting to sign a contract extension at Leeds United.
The enigmatic Argentine has been working on short-term deals throughout his time at ELland Road and will see his latest agreement expire in the summer.
Man Utd & Liverpool to step up Rice interest
Manchester United and Liverpool are, according to the Transfer Window Podcast, ready to step up their interest in West Ham midfielder Declan Rice.
Chelsea appeared to be leading that recruitment race at one stage, but the Blues have withdrawn from the running in the wake of Frank Lampard’s dismissal at Stamford Bridge.
Johnstone stepping up 'won't be easy' amid Spurs interest
Tottenham should be wary in their reported interest in West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, says Emile Heskey.
Spurs are said to be keen on the Baggies keeper should Hugo Lloris depart this summer, however Heskey says it will be tougher for Johnstone to impress for a Champions League-chasing club than it is for relegation battlers.
He told HITC: “When you play at a top club where you only have to make two, that’s difficult. You only have to concentrate on two occasions, whereas when you’re constantly being peppered with shots, you’re always at it.
“I think he’s done fantastic and I do feel there will be teams looking at him, but (stepping up to a higher level) won’t be as easy as it looks.”
Gerrard keeping Rangers door open, says loan winger Jones
Rangers winger Jordan Jones, currently on loan at Sunderland, says he has been told by parent club manager Steven Gerrard that the door is open to a first-team return at Ibrox next season.
Jones told the Daily Record: “The manager called me and wished me all the best. He told me to go down and to do well and more importantly to enjoy my football again.
“I really appreciated that and he told me to go and do the best I can and then we can look at things again in the summer.
“The manager has told me the door isn’t closed on me at Rangers. I just need to focus on Sunderland and I watch from afar and hope Rangers can also be successful come the end of the season.”
Man Utd 'to release four goalkeepers this summer'
Manchester United will cull their goalkeeping department this summer with four custodians set to be released, report Manchester Evening News.
Sergio Romeo and Joel Pereira will both be let go as United have no intent on activating one-year extensions on the deals of two players nowhere near their first team.
Veteran Lee Grant, currently third choice behind David De Gea and Dean Henderson, will also be released, as will U23 stopper Paul Woolston.
Liverpool 'have funds to make Mbappe move'
Liverpool will be financially backed to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer even if PSG hold out for €200 million, according to Le Parisien.
PSG want the giant fee for Mbappe, who is wanted by the biggest clubs across Europe, who this week offered the latest reminder of his immense talents with a hat-trick in their 4-1 Champions League win at Barcelona.
However the Reds are reportedly in a position to afford Mbappe due to shareholder investment and have made him their top transfer target.
Arsenal backed to sign Odegaard permanently
Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell is backing his old side to sign Martin Odegaard permanently from Real Madrid.
Campbell told Football Insider: “While Martin Odegaard is a Real Madrid player he has been at the club six years and has never really established himself.
“He probably wants a home and some stability. He has no language problems coming to Arsenal.
“Why not seek a home? Why not join permanently? He is good enough. That is one thing that I know. He just needs the platform to show it. I can see it happening.”
Chelsea making major push for Sule
Several clubs, especially Chelsea, are chasing Bayern Munich defender Niklas Sule, reports AZ.
Thomas Tuchel is keen to bring the Germany international to Stamford Bridge and is eyeing a summer move.
Sule, for his part, is comfortable in Munich, but is set to face increased competition when Dayot Upamecano arrives in the summer.
Shawcross closing in on Miami switch
Ryan Shawcross move to #InterMiamiCF now very close, after finalising an agreement with #scfc over the remainder of his contract. Will go down as one of Stoke's best ever signings - at just £1m - from United in 2008.— John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) February 17, 2021
Red Bulls prepare court battle over Kaku
The New York Red Bulls have said they are ready to take their fight over playmaker Kaku to court.
Saudi club Al-Taawoun have announced the signing of Kaku, but the Red Bulls insist the player still has a valid contract with them.
Everton ready for grueling fight over Kean (Here We Go)
Carlo Ancelotti is said to be a huge fan of the 20-year-old and wants to keep him at Goodison Park
Everton are hoping to hold onto Moise Kean, who is currently starring on loan at Paris Saint-Germain.
Fabrizio Romano said on his his podcast Here We Go that the Toffees still believe Kean will star for them next year.
If their hand is forced by PSG's deep pockets, they will demand a transfer fee of at least €60 million ($72m).
Morrison claims to have La Liga interest
Ravel Morrison made headlines this week for a number of comments about his past on Rio Ferdinand's Vibe with Five podcast, but his claim that he has held recent talks with La Liga and Championship clubs has flown under the radar.
Morrison, once a rising star in the Premier League, did not specify which teams were interested in his services.
Arsenal to shed Lacazette in 'fire sale' (The Sun)
The Gunners are looking to rid themselves of veteran players on high wages
Arsenal have formed a plan to offload the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and David Luiz this summer, writes The Sun - particularly if they fail to qualify for Europe.
Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira are also on the chopping block and are expected to command £25 million ($35m) apiece.
The Gunners have been financially strained since the beginning of the pandemic, adding urgency to their mission of slashing wages.
Galaxy sign 15-year-old academy product
The LA Galaxy have signed 15-year-old midfielder Alex Alcala to his first professional contract in a move officially announced on their club website.
"Alex is a young talent who we are pleased will develop in a professional environment," said general manager Dennis te Kloese. "We believe that the structure and resources that we will provide him will allow him to continue to grow as both a player and a person. We look forward to Alex representing our club."
Man City and Man Utd made big Coman offers (Bild)
The Premier League clubs could continue their pursuits in the next window
Sport Bild writes that both Manchester United and Manchester City made significant offers for Bayern Munich winger Kingsley Coman last summer, with United willing to pay Coman at least €8 million ($9.6m) per year and City wanting him as a swap for Leroy Sane, who went on to join the German club anyway.
Coman has since doubled down on his desire to remain at Bayern Munich for the forseeable future, saying a couple of weeks ago that he wants to extend his contract.
But Sport Bild believes that intention won't stop the Manchester clubs from trying again to add the 24-year-old.
AC Milan focus on Getafe left-back
AC Milan will make Getafe left-back Mathias Olivera a priority this summer, writes Mundo Deportivo.
The 23-year-old has a relatively affordable €20 million ($24m) release clause, but there's speculation he could be acquired for even less than that if Getafe are desperate to offload him quickly for financial support.
Tottenham set £150m Kane price tag (Daily Mail)
The striker is available – but only for a massive fee
Tottenham have set a £150 million ($208m) transfer price for top scorer Harry Kane, according to The Daily Mail, and won't consider any offers worth less than their requested fee.
Manchester United and Manchester City are among the clubs reportedly interested in Kane.
Kane has scored 13 Premier League goals this campaign, making it seven straight seasons with a double-digit goal tally. While Spurs' rivals are also looking abroad for attacking additions, his stellar domestic track record provides a unique draw.