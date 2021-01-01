Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd consider sacking Solskjaer amid player revolt

Fernandes and Ronaldo disappointed by situation at Old Trafford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces being sacked by Manchester United amid their recent poor results.

The Daily Mail reports the United players are not happy with the current state of the team, with Bruno Fernandes left disappointed by the lack of direction while Cristiano Ronaldo is shocked by the drop in standards at the club.

Meanwhile, the players are sympathetic to Donny van de Beek, who has struggled for playing time.

Despite the increasing pressure, The Guardian claims Solskjaer is confident he will still be in charge when United face Watford on November 20.