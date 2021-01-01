Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man City prepare new bid for Kane

AC Milan plot Messias bid
AC Milan are considering a late move for Crotone midfielder Junior Messias.
The 30-year-old is wanted by Fiorentina, Atalanta and Torino, but no team has been able to match Crotone's €10 million (£9m/$12m) asking price.
Calciomercato reports that Milan rate the Brazilian highly and could snap him up in the coming days.
Man City prepare new Kane bid (Telegraph)
Chairman Daniel Levy determined not to sell England star
Manchester City will make another push to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham in the coming week, according to The Telegraph.
The England international came off the bench to play almost 20 minutes as Spurs beat Wolves 1-0 on Sunday, but coach Nuno Espirito Santo could offer no guarantees that he will be there to face Pacos De Ferreira in the upcoming Europa Conference League play-off clash.
But while City are set to make a new attempt to buy the striker, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy still does not want to sell him this summer and the north London team could still force him to stay.
Burnley push to sign Christie from Celtic
Burnley are not giving up on hope of signing Ryan Christie from Celtic.
Daily Record says the Premier League side are prepared to make another attempt to land him before the transfer window closes, though Southampton and Sampdoria are also said to be interested.
Tottenham make offer for Juventus midfielder McKennie (Tuttosport)
Spurs offer Ndombele in exchange for USMNT international
Tottenham have made contact with Juventus to discuss a deal for Weston McKennie, Tuttosport reports.
The Serie A side are willing to sell the midfielder and Spurs director Fabio Paratici has reached out to his old club.
They are willing to offer Tanguy Ndombele in exchange, knowing the Bianconeri looked at the Frenchman when he was at Lyon.
No bids for Arsenal target Maddison - Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers insists there have been no offers for Leicester midfielder James Maddison.
Arsenal have been linked with a move for the 24-year-old and have just over a week before the transfer window closes.
But the Foxes manager says no one has contacted the club, telling reporters:
"There have been things this year around James, it was all paper talk, gossip, because there was never an enquiry, never a bid."