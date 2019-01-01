Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus target Salzburg star Haaland

Luka Modric is set to leave in January with the club ready to accept offers in the region of €10 million (£8.6m/$11m) for the midfielder, report Calciomercato.

The 34-year-old has fallen out of favour under Zinedine Zidane this season, making just two starts in all competitions, with Los Blancos now willing to let him leave in order to find regular football elsewhere.

Modric has spoken to both Milan clubs in the recent past with believed to be his preferred destination, though the Rossoneri are reluctant to spend significant sums on a player aged over 30.