Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus target Salzburg star Haaland

Modric set for Real Madrid exit
Luka Modric is set to leave Real Madrid in January with the club ready to accept offers in the region of €10 million (£8.6m/$11m) for the midfielder, report Calciomercato.
The 34-year-old has fallen out of favour under Zinedine Zidane this season, making just two starts in all competitions, with Los Blancos now willing to let him leave in order to find regular football elsewhere.
Modric has spoken to both Milan clubs in the recent past with AC Milan believed to be his preferred destination, though the Rossoneri are reluctant to spend significant sums on a player aged over 30.
Man Utd ponder Martinez move
Manchester United are ready to make a January bid to sign Argentina striker Lautaro Martinez from Inter, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The 22-year-old has impressed for the Nerazzurri this season, scoring seven goals in 13 appearances.
That has attracted the interest of the Red Devils, though Inter will demand a fee in the region of €111 million (£96m/$124m) for the former Racing Club frontman.
PSG eye Can in January
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Juventus midfielder Emre Can in January, according to Le10Sports.
Can was left out of Juve's Champions League squad at the start of the season and has admitted he is not happy in Turin.
He has made just one start this season, with a further three substitute appearances to his name.
Bain signs new Celtic deal
Celtic goalkeeper Scott Bain has signed a new contract, committing him to the Scottish champions until 2023.
The news comes just 24 hours after James Forrest also signed a new long-term deal with the Hoops.
✍️@ScottBain_ pens new 4⃣ year deal with the Hoops 👏https://t.co/u90V1E6FKp— Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) October 31, 2019
Barca make Ederson contact
Barcelona are considering a move for 20-year-old Cruzeiro midfielder Ederson, according to Sport.
Director of football Eric Abidal has travelled to Brazil to watch the youngster in action as well as hold talks with his agent.
Ederson, who has more than three years remaining on his contract, has previously played down Barca's interest, insisting he was 100% focused on Cruzeiro.
Juve target Haaland
Bianconeri to make summer move for Norway striker
Juventus have made Red Club Salzburg striker Erling Braut Haaland their number one transfer target for next summer, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The 19-year-old has shot to prominence this season after scoring 22 goals in just 15 appearances for the Austrian club so far.
The Serie A champions are ready to pay up to €40 million (£35m/$45m) to land the striker ahead of the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United.
Italian trio eye Rakitic
Inter Milan, AC Milan and Juventus are interested in signing Ivan Rakitic from Barcelona in January, according to Marca via Calciomercato.
The 31-year-old Croatia midfielder is expected to leave Camp Nou when the transfer window opens after losing his place to summer signing Frankie De Jong.
Rakitic has made just one start for Barcelona this season, with a further eight appearances off the bench.
Six clubs target Scottish wonderkid
Six clubs have expressed interest in 15-year-old Scottish wonderkid Bruno Davidson, according to The Scottish Sun.
The clubs in question are Celtic, Sunderland, Liverpool, Southampton, Leicester City and Wolves.
Celtic and Sunderland have already made offers, while the young winger has been to visit Southampton and Liverpool as he mulls over his future.
Liverpool looking at Werner in January
Liverpool are reportedly eyeing a move for RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner, according to the Express.
The Reds are exploring the possibility of a deal that would see them loan the German back to Leipzig for the remainder of the season in a bid to convince them to do the deal this winter.
Manchester United have also been credited with an interest in Werner, who has 10 goals and three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions this term.
Liverpool join Dortmund and Barca in Torres race
Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign Valencia winger Ferran Torres, with Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona already tracking his progress, according to Bild.
The 19-year-old's contract expires at the end of next season, which could see him available for a cut-price fee of £17m (€19.7m/$22m) in the summer.
Torres features in most of Valencia's games but rarely plays the full 90 minutes and is often introduced as a substitute.
Barca players tried to help the club sign Neymar
Gerard Pique has revealed that he and his Barcelona team-mates tried to help the club sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Cadena Ser.
The centre-half admitted that members of the squad asked if a restructuring of their contracts - although not a reduction in wages - would help the club re-sign the Brazilian forward.
However, a deal could not be agreed and Neymar now has four goals in five Ligue 1 games so far this season.
Watford's Pedro has work permit approved
Watford have announced that Brazilian forward Joao Pedro has been granted a work permit ahead of his move to the club.
The 18-year-old Fluminense striker is set to join in January after an agreement was struck last year and will be able to link up with the first team immediately, rather than being sent out on loan.
Pedro has seven goals and two assists in 26 appearances across all competitions this season, playing either up front or on the left wing.
Afful signs contract extension with Crew
Harrison Afful has signed a contract extension with the Columbus Crew, the club announced.
Afful joined the Crew in 2015 and has made 117 regular-season appearances for the club.
“We are glad to have reached an agreement with Harrison which allows him to remain with Crew SC,” said Crew President and General Manager Tim Bezbatchenko.
“Harrison has emerged as one of the Crew’s veteran voices since joining the Club and his contributions as a leader are vital to the success of our team. I also want to thank our Technical Director Pat Onstad for his efforts to get this over the line.”
Piatti to return to Impact next season
Ignacio Piatti will return to the Montreal Impact for the 2020 season, reports TVA Sports.
Piatti's future had been in question all season, with his absence at the team's end-of-season media day seen as a sign he would depart.
However, the Argentine is said to be happy to return as the Impact will activate an option to keep him.
Galaxy keen to keep Ibra
LA Galaxy have not given up hope of Zlatan Ibrahimovic extending his stay with the club.
Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese says there are plans to have talks in the next few weeks regarding the forward's future.
Lennon rates Forrest at £25 million
Celtic boss Neil Lennon has valued James Forrest at £25 million (€29m) after the Scotland winger marked a new contract with a goal in a 2-0 win over St Mirren.
The champions retained their place at the top of the league hours after tying Forrest to the club on a new four-year deal until 2023.
Lennon told the Daily Mail: "He's a goalscoring winger who has been doing it consistently for 10 years and won Player of the Year awards.You'd start the bidding at £25m. That's what I would ask for anyway."
Bayern Munich consider Pochettino as Kovac replacement
German giants ready to reach out to Tottenham manager
Bayern Munich have identified Mauricio Pochettino as a potential candidate to replace under-fire Niko Kovac, says Sport1.
Kovac has come under pressure amid Bayern's inconsistent start to the season and the club are reportedly considering letting him go.
And sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has picked Pochettino as the man to take his place, though Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is another option.
PSG target Piszczek and Can
Paris Saint-Germain are eager to sign Lukasz Piszczek from Borussia Dortmund and Emre Can from Juventus, Soccer Link reports.
The French outfit hope to land Poland international Piszczek on a free transfer after his contract expires in the summer, while Thomas Tuchel is a big admirer of Can, who is expected to leave Juve in the near future.
Atletico Madrid eye Napoli star Ghoulam
Atletico Madrid are plotting a January bid for Napoli left-back Faouzi Ghoulam, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The 28-year-old Algeria international has spent five years with the Serie A side but has dropped out of the starting XI at times this term.
He is reportedly ready to leave Napoli and Diego Simeone's team are interested in signing him.
Milik agrees contract extension with Napoli
Arkadiusz Milik has agreed to sign a new contract with Napoli, according to Calciomercato.it.
The Poland international's current deal expires in 2021 but the Italian club are eager to extend his stay and bump his salary up to €3.5 million.
Leeds return would be amazing, says Milner
James Milner has admitted it would be “amazing” to go and play for Leeds United again before he retires.
Liverpool's 33-year-old is in the final year of his contract with Liverpool but is in talks with the Reds over a new deal.
Milner was sold by Leeds in 2004 during financial difficulties for the Elland Road side.
But he writes in his new book ‘Ask a Footballer: My Guide to Kicking a Ball About’ that he would like to go back, but admits: “There would be so many things to weigh up – not just for myself or my family, but for Leeds.”